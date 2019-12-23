Market Overview

Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Industry News Stories Of The Week

The Cannabis Investor  
December 23, 2019 10:01am   Comments
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Industry News Stories Of The Week

Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Industry News Stories of the Week

Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown. In this week’s rendition, we’ll recap and countdown the top 10 marijuana industry news stories for the week of December 16th – 22nd, 2019.

Without further ado, let’s get started.

10. President Trump Could Ignore Provisions That Protect Medical Cannabis States From Federal Intervention

President Trump Signs New $1.4 Trillion Spending Package Avoiding Government Shutdown

Here’s why investors shouldn’t worry about Trump’s attached statement regarding legal medical cannabis states.

READ FULL TRUMP ARTICLE

9. Aurora Cannabis CCO Cam Battley Jumps Ship As ACB Stock Struggles to Stay Afloat

Battley’s Departure From Aurora Could Be a Warning Sign for Investors

In a rare Saturday afternoon press release, Aurora Cannabis (TSX: ACB) (NYSE: ACB) announced that its Chief Corporate Officer (CCO) Cam Battley has resigned from his role with the company.

READ FULL ACB ARTICLE

8. ‘Long overdue’: Impending Wave of New Cannabis Stores in Ontario

Great News for Customers, Terrible for Black Market

The decision by the Ontario government to lift the cap on the number of private cannabis stores allowed in the province will not only provide relief to underserved areas, it will put a huge dent in the black market.

READ FULL ONTARIO ARTICLE

7. Sales of Pot Edibles Get Off to a Slow Start in Canada

If you Want Edibles in Canada, You’re Going to Have to Go a Long Way East

Canadians can now legally buy a range of new cannabis formats including vapes, edibles and beverages.

READ FULL CANADA EDIBLES ARTICLE

6. California Agency Suggests State Marijuana Tax System Shift

Potential Lower Rates and Addressing the Illicit-Market Threat

An independent California state agency issued a long-awaited report about the state’s cannabis tax system, and its recommendations include a major overhaul that would simplify and possibly reduce marijuana tax rates.

READ FULL CALIFORNIA ARTICLE

5. Key U.S. Senate Leader Signals Major Changes to Cannabis Banking Bill

Dimming Prospects For Significant Reforms in 2020

U.S. Senate Banking Chair Michael Crapo, an Idaho Republican, laid the foundation for his own version of cannabis banking reform with a potentially onerous THC potency cap when he released a statement saying he doesn’t support the Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking (SAFE) Act as is.

READ FULL CANNABIS BANKING ARTICLE

4. Cannabis Short-Sellers Made Almost $1 Billion in 2019

Short-Sellers are Winning Big This Year With Expensive Bets Against Pot Stocks

Cannabis bears have cleared US$993 million in mark-to-market gains so far this year.

READ FULL SHORT SELLERS ARTICLE

3. Cannabis Firms Must Focus on Profitability, Communication for Long-Term Viability

Overall Takeaway From Marijuana Business Daily‘s Inaugural Investor Intelligence Conference

The cannabis industry is at a crossroads where companies will need to differentiate themselves based on profitability, strong yet simple capital structures and investor communication.

READ FULL CANNABIS INDUSTRY ARTICLE

2. Congress Attaches Marijuana, Hemp And CBD Provisions To Federal Spending Bills

Bipartisan Interest in Cannabis Research and Ensuring Hemp Legalization Implemented is Growing

The House and Senate have agreed to include a variety of marijuana, hemp and CBD provisions in reports attached to appropriations legislation that President Trump signed into law on Friday.

READ FULL SPENDING BILL ARTICLE

1. Cannabis 2.0: Industry Turns a New Leaf After Tough First Year of Legal Pot

Welcome to Cannabis 2.0, The Next Wave in the Rollout of Legal Marijuana Products in Canada

Candies, creams, drinks and more have opened a new $2.5-billion market for Canada’s infant pot industry, big portions of which took a pounding from the first year of legal marijuana.

READ FULL CANNABIS 2.0 ARTICLE

Image by 4657743 from Pixabay

Posted-In: cannabis stocksCannabis Earnings News Futures Commodities Markets General

 

