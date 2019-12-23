Aurora Cannabis Trades Down After CCO Cam Battley's Resignation

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB), announced Saturday that Chief Corporate Officer Cam Battley has resigned effective Dec. 20.

Battley joined Aurora’s team in 2016 and was promoted to CCO in 2018.

In November, he was hired by MedReleaf Australia’s board, and the appointment was approved by Australia’s Federal Office of Drug Control, according to Aurora.

Aurora holds a 10% stake and 50% voting rights in MedReleaf Australia, a privately held medical cannabis company.

"Our roots run deep, and Cam has been an integral part of the development, growth and expansion of Aurora," CEO Terry Booth said in a statement. "We are grateful for Cam's leadership and passion over his many years with Aurora. I am sure Cam will be successful as he moves on to tackle Australia."

Aurora Starts Cannabis 2.0 Shipments

Aurora said Monday that it started shipments of the first Cannabis 2.0 product orders to Canada’s 10 provincial regulators on Dec. 17. Aurora expects that consumers will see the products products on shelves in January.

"We have focused our collective efforts to be ready for the successful launch of Cannabis 2.0 as Canada takes the next step in the legalization of newly allowed product forms," Booth said in a statement.

"We are ready and have launched a diversified portfolio of new product formats and are excited for Canadians to have access to high-quality, safe alternative cannabis products such as edibles, vape pens and other derivatives."

The stock was down 3.11% at $2.18 in Monday's premarket session.

