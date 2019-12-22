Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ascend Wellness Founder On $28M Raise: 'Hardest Capital Raising Environment I Have Ever Seen - Including 2008 Market Crash'
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 22, 2019 9:57am   Comments
Share:
Ascend Wellness Founder On $28M Raise: 'Hardest Capital Raising Environment I Have Ever Seen - Including 2008 Market Crash'

Ascend Wellness Holdings (AWH), a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator, recently announced a raise of over $28 million.

The round, subscribed by cannabis sector funds, a European fund, and other strategic investors, will help grow AWH’s cultivation and retail footprints across Illinois, Michigan and Massachusetts.

See Also: Meet MGO/ELLO's 'Cannabis 50' Honorees, From Jim Belushi To Flow Kana

Commenting on the raise, AWH’s founder Abner Kurtin told Benzinga, “I have worked in the capital markets for over 25 years, and this has proven to be the hardest capital raising environment I have ever seen - including the 2008 market crash. Ultimately, the companies that succeed will have a tremendous opportunity for long term leadership in the sector.

“The differences between the west coast market and the rest of the country is immense. While California suffers from lack of growth in an over-saturated market, the east coast is experiencing the opposite with hyper-growth and limited competition," he concluded.

Posted-In: Ascend Wellness HoldingsCannabis News Financing Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.79
0.0102
+ 0.15%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.58
0.015
+ 0.13%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$17.05
-0.02
- 0.12%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$320.86
-0.01
+ 0%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
The Headies: Vermont Growers Cup
January 11, 2020
ESSEX, VT
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all

Michigan Poised To Be 'Huge National Player' In Legal Cannabis, Says State's Top Regulator

The first recreational marijuana dispensaries opened in Michigan Dec. 1, and supply issues weren’t far behind.  That was inevitable, Andrew ... read more

A Snapshot Of America's Medical Marijuana Markets: Florida

Florida voters legalized medical cannabis on Nov. 8, 2016. Since then, the state has made significant strides in market growth and product ... read more

Did You Say Liquid Weed? New Technology Promises To Deliver Flavorless, Odorless, Water Soluble THC

Liquid cannabis is here...kind of. A new product called ALT (an acronym for Advanced Liquid Technology) has hit the market, fusing nature with science. The ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

How The Dow Jones Industrial Average Changed Over The Past Decade

Notable Insider Buys: Energy Transfer, Enterprise Products Partners, FedEx