South Dakota May See Medical Marijuana Legalization Measure On 2020 Ballot

South Dakota Secretary of State Steve Barnett issued a press release stating that the petition submitted for an initiated measure on medical marijuana legalization was validated and filed by his office Thursday.

The measure will be named “Initiated Measure 26” and it will be placed on the 2020 General Election ballot on Nov. 3. To get qualified for the ballot, the measure needs 16,961 valid signatures.

“Per South Dakota Codified Law § 2-1-16, our office conducted a random sample of the petition signatures and found 74.65 percent to be valid,” Barnett said in a statement.

The results of the random sample showed 25,524 valid signatures.

Those who wish to file a challenge to this measure, can do so by January 20, 2020.

“The already-qualified measure would establish a medical cannabis program in the state, allowing patients suffering from debilitating medical conditions to possess and purchase up to three ounces of marijuana from a licensed dispensary. They could also grow at least three plants, or more if authorized by a physician,” reports Marijuana Moment.