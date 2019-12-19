Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Dec. 19, 2019
Gainers
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares increased by 3.65% to close at $2.27.
- Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares gained 3.35%, closing at $4.94.
- Columbia Care (OTC: CCHWF) shares gained 3.95%, closing at $2.42.
- Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares rose 1.72%, to close at $20.07.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares rose 3.75%, to close at $6.92.
- Fire & Flower Holdings (OTC: FFLWF) shares gained 1.16%, closing at $0.70.
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) shares increased by 0.46% to close at $4.34.
- GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares gained 0.17%, closing at $107.65.
- HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares gained 4.66%, closing at $2.02.
- Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares rose 0.24%, to close at $2.10.
- MediPharm Labs (OTC: MEDIF) shares increased by 6.64% to close at $2.73.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares increased by 12.36% to close at $0.62.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares rose 3.39%, to close at $2.44.
- Origin House (OTC: ORHOF) shares rose 0.3%, to close at $3.50.
- Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares increased by 3.27% to close at $6.32.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares increased by 4.8% to close at $2.40.
- Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) shares gained 1.46%, closing at $0.48.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares increased by 0.87% to close at $17.31.
- Valens Groworks (OTC: VGWCF) shares gained 0.59%, closing at $2.38.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares rose 6.83%, to close at $6.26.
Losers
- Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares dropped by 2.8%, to close at $5.71.
- CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares fell 0.5% to close at $0.84.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares tumbled by 2.48%, eventually closing at $2.75.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares dropped by 0.26%, to close at $73.81.
- Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares dropped by 3.32%, to close at $10.79.
- KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB) shares tumbled by 0.66%, eventually closing at $1.51.
- Alcanna (OTC: LQSIF) shares tumbled by 1.46%, eventually closing at $3.37.
- Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNHF) shares tumbled by 1.14%, eventually closing at $1.74.
- Trulieve Cannabis (OTC: TCNNF) shares fell 0.28% to close at $10.59.
- Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares dropped by 0.01%, to close at $1.10.
- cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares dropped by 8.04%, to close at $2.86, after reporting a wider than expected fourth-quarter net loss of $7.6 million.
Related Links:
Michiganders Bought $3.3 Million Worth Of Marijuana In First Two Weeks Of Legalization
As Michigan's Recreational Cannabis Market Develops, State Pushes Back Against Unlicensed Operators
Posted-In: Cannabis Earnings News After-Hours Center Markets
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.