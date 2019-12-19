Data: Cannabis M&A And Raises Tanking Hard As 2020 Approaches

The Viridian Cannabis Deal Tracker is an information service that monitors capital raise and M&A activity in the legal cannabis industry. Analyzing within 12 key industry sectors, the Viridian Cannabis Deal Tracker provides cannabis companies, investors, and acquirers with the data, trends, and intelligence they need to make informed decisions regarding deal valuations, terms, and structures. Since its inception, the Viridian Cannabis Deal Tracker has tracked and analyzed more than 2,400 capital raises totaling over $29 billion as well as more than 900 M&A transactions. Find it exclusively on Benzinga Cannabis every week!

INVESTMENT AND M&A ACTIVITY IN THE CANNABIS INDUSTRY

12/09/2019 - 12/13/2019

CAPITAL RAISES

We recorded only 2 capital raises for the week ended December 13th, vs. 7 in the year-ago period.

Of these, Cresco Labs reported a $50M sale-lease back transaction, continuing a trend which we have been writing about where more cannabis operators are using this type of structure to remove and monetize real estate from their balance sheets.

MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS

No M&A deals were recorded this period.

We are seeing more M&A deals unwind as market conditions have changed dramatically since many of these deals were announced.

Deals that were formed within the last year are now considered to be unacceptable from a valuation and dilution perspective for the announced buyers.

WEEKLY SUMMARY

CAPITAL RAISES

YEAR-TO-DATE SUMMARY

CAPITAL RAISES

Capital Raises by Week

Capital Raises by Sector

MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS

M&A Activity by Week

M&A Activity by Sector

