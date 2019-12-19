Lil Wayne's GKUA Brand Increases Product Line, Market Presence

The recently launched cannabis brand GKUA Ultra Premium, founded by Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., better known as Lil Wayne, announced the launch of a new line of THC vape flavors and concentrate strains. They will also make available a new Live Resin Concentrate in 2020 simultaneously with additional flower strains.

Official GKUA Dispensary retail locations in Los Angeles are expected to reach over a dozen locations in the middle of January.

GKUA products are currently available at the following dispensaries: Circle Long Beach, Marina Caregivers, King's Crew, Elevate Woodland Hills, Divine Wellness Center it's expected to be present soon at The Plug Hollywood, Herbal Pain Relief Center and Doctor Greenthumb's in the Los Angeles area.

In 2020, GKUA Ultra Premium will launch a Live Resin Concentrate produced to create a euphoric and distinctive high while keeping the plant's natural flavors.

Photo courtesy of GKUA Ultra Premium.