Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lil Wayne's GKUA Brand Increases Product Line, Market Presence

Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 19, 2019 1:23pm   Comments
Share:
Lil Wayne's GKUA Brand Increases Product Line, Market Presence

The recently launched cannabis brand GKUA Ultra Premium, founded by Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., better known as Lil Wayne, announced the launch of a new line of THC vape flavors and concentrate strains. They will also make available a new Live Resin Concentrate in 2020 simultaneously with additional flower strains.

Official GKUA Dispensary retail locations in Los Angeles are expected to reach over a dozen locations in the middle of January.

See Also: Lil Wayne Rolls Out Cannabis Brand: 'I Smoke To Get Inspired'

GKUA products are currently available at the following dispensaries: Circle Long Beach, Marina Caregivers, King's Crew, Elevate Woodland Hills, Divine Wellness Center it's expected to be present soon at The Plug Hollywood, Herbal Pain Relief Center and Doctor Greenthumb's in the Los Angeles area.

In 2020, GKUA Ultra Premium will launch a Live Resin Concentrate produced to create a euphoric and distinctive high while keeping the plant's natural flavors.

Photo courtesy of GKUA Ultra Premium.

Posted-In: Cannabis Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.82
0.17
+ 2.56%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$17.15
0.3166
+ 1.88%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.55
0.1041
+ 0.91%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$320.53
0.965
+ 0.3%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
The Headies: Vermont Growers Cup
January 11, 2020
ESSEX, VT
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all

Michigan Poised To Be 'Huge National Player' In Legal Cannabis, Says State's Top Regulator

The first recreational marijuana dispensaries opened in Michigan Dec. 1, and supply issues weren’t far behind.  That was inevitable, Andrew ... read more

A Snapshot Of America's Medical Marijuana Markets: Florida

Florida voters legalized medical cannabis on Nov. 8, 2016. Since then, the state has made significant strides in market growth and product ... read more

Did You Say Liquid Weed? New Technology Promises To Deliver Flavorless, Odorless, Water Soluble THC

Liquid cannabis is here...kind of. A new product called ALT (an acronym for Advanced Liquid Technology) has hit the market, fusing nature with science. The ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Q3 Earnings Outlook For CarMax