Helix BioTrack, Alt Thirty Six Partner Partner On Digital Payments For Dispensaries

Helix BioTrack (OTC: HLIX) and Alt Thirty Six announced Wednesday they are partnering to enable thousands of cannabis dispensaries to accept digital payments.

Helix Technologies Inc is a seed-to-sale platform, Helix BioTrack provides licensed producers with a platform that enables them to manage their business and maintain compliance. It also enjoys the largest market share of dispensaries in the entire U.S.

BioTrack covers several market segments, such as medical-only states and recreational-medical states. The company works with more than 2,000 dispensaries and retail stores active in the United States and more than $20 billion in processed sales.

Alt Thirty Six is a cannabis payment technology firm. By enabling digital payments in-store, online and through delivery services, dispensaries can access customer data to better understand their choices and provide a better service tailored to the specific needs of their customers, according to the company.

"As many economists have estimated, only a small fraction of the world's currency exists today in physical cash, the rest is digital. Offering a digital payment option to verified adult consumers can truly enable our retailers to scale their operation in a strategic, data-driven way," Alt Thirty Six CEO Ken Ramirez said in a statement.

The cooperation between Helix BioTrack and Alt Thirty Six allows thousands of dispensaries across the country to accept digital payments, eliminating the risk and inefficiencies linked with the use of cash and credit cards.

"The primary mission of Helix Technologies is to be the leading provider of critical infrastructure services in the cannabis industry.

By partnering with Alt Thirty Six, we are able to provide our dispensary partners with yet another tool to help them run an efficient and compliant business," Helix BioTrack COO Moe Afaneh said in a statement.