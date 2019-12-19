Market Overview

Agrozen Life Sciences Opens R&D Hemp Cultivation Center 'To Identify Best Possible Genetics'
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 19, 2019 12:13pm   Comments
Agrozen Life Sciences Opens R&D Hemp Cultivation Center 'To Identify Best Possible Genetics'

Agrozen Life Sciences announced Thursday it has launched a research and development cultivation center to determine the best hemp genetics.

The new facility will run organized tests by presenting several variables to comprehend how hemp strains react during vegetation, germination, and flowering stages.

Agrozen Life Sciences is a licensed hemp cultivator and processor in Indiana, which mainly invests in the hemp industry trying to find out the best hemp genetics for high-quality CBD products.



The company plans to use mature plants for testing to conclude cannabinoid profiles on HPLC lab equipment, and it will eliminate hemp strains with low cannabinoid production and clone more capable plants for further research.

“Our new R&D Cultivation Center in Carmel, IN, allows us to test various hemp strains, soils, lights, nutrients, and other medium to identify the best possible genetics for cloning and reproduction of phenotypes selected," Austin Schroeder, Co-Founder and VP of Operations said in a statement. "With the addition of our new testing laboratory, Agrozen has the ability to test hemp material with pinpoint accuracy which determines cannabinoid profiles and ensure THC levels are compliant with federal and state levels.”

Posted-In: Cannabis News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

