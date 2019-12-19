United Cannabis' CBD Products Chosen For Endorsement By Independent Physicians Association Of America

Cannabinoid focused biotechnology company United Cannabis Corporation (OTC: CNAB) announced Thursday its CBD products were chosen by The Independent Physicians Association of America for endorsement to and by its membership.

The IPA Association of America is the trade association providing its services to Independent/Integrated Physician Associations, with the expanding network of more than 650 associations and above 300,000 associated physicians.

"An endorsement from any medical organization for a CBD company is huge; for a national association like TIPAAA to choose to partner with United Cannabis - it's an industry first - and very exciting," Clifton Lambreth, the company's chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

"TIPAAA's membership represents the sweet spot for our products. Independent physicians generally have greater autonomy with regard to patient care and we have found them quite receptive to recommending CBD as an effective therapy protocol. The ability to offer our Prana products through the TIPAAA network provides a tremendous opportunity for us to expand our market."

Earnie Blackmon, CEO of United Cannabis, added, "We are proud to receive this endorsement. Partnering with powerful organizations like TIPAAA and NuAxess, the independent insurance provider we signed with in September, is a key strategic initiative for United Cannabis in 2020 and going forward, and we look forward to working with their members to accelerate the availability of our CBD products to patients across the country."

