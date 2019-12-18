Market Overview

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Dec. 18, 2019
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 18, 2019 4:59pm   Comments
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Dec. 18, 2019

Gainers

  • Columbia Care (OTC: CCHWF) shares rose 1.38%, to close at $2.33.
  • Fire & Flower Holdings (OTC: FFLWF) shares increased by 2.49% to close at $0.69.
  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) shares increased by 0.23% to close at $4.32 after announcing that it had acquired Oregon-Based GrowWorld.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares rose 1.31%, to close at $107.47.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares increased by 0.78% to close at $74.00.
  • Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares increased by 1.45% to close at $11.16 after announcing it would purchase Ample Organics in a $45 million liquidity and stock deal.
  • Alcanna (OTC: LQSIF) shares gained 1.35%, closing at $3.42.
  • Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNHF) shares gained 6.67%, closing at $1.76.
  • Trulieve Cannabis (OTC: TCNNF) shares increased by 2.11% to close at $10.62.
  • Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares gained 0.47%, closing at $1.10.
  • Valens Groworks (OTC: VGWCF) shares increased by 2.87% to close at $2.37.
  • cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares increased by 7.99% to close at $3.11.

Losers

  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares tumbled by 6.81%, eventually closing at $2.19.
  • Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares tumbled by 6.82%, eventually closing at $4.78.
  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares tumbled by 4.46%, eventually closing at $19.73.
  • Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares fell 4.48% to close at $5.87.
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares dropped by 4.17%, to close at $6.67.
  • CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares fell 2.11% to close at $0.85.
  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares fell 3.09% to close at $2.82.
  • HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares dropped by 7.66%, to close at $1.93.
  • Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares dropped by 4.64%, to close at $2.10.
  • KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB) shares dropped by 3.8%, to close at $1.52.
  • MediPharm Labs (OTC: MEDIF) shares fell 2.23% to close at $2.56.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares dropped by 13.92%, to close at $0.55.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares dropped by 6.72%, to close at $2.36.
  • Origin House (OTC: ORHOF) shares tumbled by 1.24%, eventually closing at $3.49.
  • Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares dropped by 0.33%, to close at $6.12.
  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares dropped by 10.2%, to close at $2.29.
  • Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) shares dropped by 3.65%, to close at $0.47.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell 3.81% to close at $17.16.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares dropped by 6.24%, to close at $5.86.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

