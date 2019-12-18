Market Overview

NJWeedman Expands His 420-Friendly 'Entertainment And Wellness Emporium'
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 18, 2019 1:58pm   Comments
NJWeedman Expands His 420-Friendly 'Entertainment And Wellness Emporium'

For almost 20 years, Ed Forchion, better known as the NJWeedman, has been making headlines as one of the nation’s most notorious cannabis advocates.

While he continues to lobby for legalization, seeking to make sure the illicit market player who built the industry are not excluded from the boom. And, after serving his time, he too wants to profit from this green rush.

This week, the NJWeedman and his partner, Debi Madaio, announced they're expanding the scope and breadth of their unique 420-friendly venue, NJWeedman’s Joint, in Trenton New Jersey.

The new venue is presented as an “entertainment and wellness emporium with live music, comedy, yoga classes, and of course, the ultimate ‘munchie’ menu in the restaurant portion of the facility.”

“With the new legalization era coming in while we openly cater to the cannabis consuming community - everything 420 - we see tremendous growth potential," the NJWeedman told Benzinga. "I went to prison for this years ago, and I’ve gone from zero to hero over the last 20 years. Now I can finally start reaping the benefits of all the blood, sweat and tears I’ve put into this effort. It’s time for me to finally make millions with everyone else.”

Courtesy photo by Martin Griff.

Posted-In: NJWeedmanCannabis News Markets

Hexo Posts Higher Year-Over-Year Q1 Net Loss

HEXO Corp. (TSX: HEXO) (NYSE: HEXO) reported first-quarter net revenue of CA$14.5 million ($11.05 million) Monday, down from CA$15.4 million in the previous ... read more

Why Production Costs Could Lead To 'Carnage' In Canadian Market

In late November, Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) (TSE: ACB) CEO Terry Booth told BNN Bloomberg that his company has its sights set on the United ... read more

The SAFE Act Could Be 2020's Biggest Cannabis Catalyst

Cannabis investors are hoping Canada’s Cannabis 2.0 will help improve sales growth and profitability in 2020 after a disappointing 2019. Yet the ... read more
