Here's How To Showcase Your Cannabis Company At SXSW – For Free!
Benzinga Cannabis  
December 18, 2019 12:49pm   Comments
Here's How To Showcase Your Cannabis Company At SXSW – For Free!

Among the many hot cannabis panels and events we’ll see at SXSW 2020, there’s one offering you an opportunity to showcase your cannabis company for free: Cannabis Jumpstart: A Business Showcase, hosted by CanopyBoulder.

The event will consist of six cannabis, hemp or CBD companies presenting their businesses live, on stage, in front of a panel of cannabis experts and venture capitalists. Judges are:

  • Javier Hasse, Managing Director at Benzinga Cannabis.
  • Emily Paxhia, Managing Director at Poseidon Asset Management.
  • Matt Nordgren CEO of Arcadian Fund. 

Organized by cannabis business accelerator, CanopyBoulder, these 6 teams will deliver 2-minute presentations to a live audience, followed by 5 minutes of Q&A from an esteemed panel of judges. The best presentation as determined by the judges will be announced at the end of the session and the winner will receive a free pass to SXSW 2021, along with a basket of other prizes.

Entrepreneurs can apply by January 3rd to present their businesses to a panel of cannabis experts and investors following this link. The six companies selected to present will receive a free SXSW 2020 ticket to attend, as well as assistance with housing.

More On The Application Process

This showcase is designed to provide a platform for six (6) finalists to present their innovative and forward thinking business models that address emerging issues and trends affecting the cannabis industry. The showcase will also provide the finalists with exposure and feedback from industry venture capitalists and experts.

ELIGIBILITY: All legal cannabis and hemp/CBD businesses are eligible to apply to present their emerging business concepts. Please be aware that this showcase is not about promoting the consumption, use or sale of cannabis products.

LOGISTICS: The finalists will be provided with a badge to attend SXSW (no need to purchase a separate ticket) and gain access to room blocks at local Austin hotels.

The application asks questions about business concept, team, traction and timing. It also asks for a video of a sample presentation.

Image from SXSW marketing toolkit.

Posted-In: CanopyBoulder Emily Paxhia Javier Hasse Matt Nordgren Patrick Rea

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

