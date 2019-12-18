CBD's Success In Europe Hinges On Public Awareness

More than half of European consumers have some awareness of CBD according to an industry survey conducted by cannabis industry analytics firm New Frontier Data. The report found that 56% of survey respondents are familiar with what CBD is. However, the use of CBD is relatively low, with only 16% of those surveyed reporting to have used CBD or CBD products.

According to New Frontier Data, the EU CBD Consumer Report: 2019 Overview aims to provide a thorough accounting of the European CBD market by examining the attitudes of consumers and the general public through a survey conducted between eight market regions across the continent.

While the disparity between awareness and use is a key takeaway from the report, the study also posits additional insight into the reasons fueling consumer adoption in the European market, the channels through which CBD is reaching a broader audience and the most encouraging areas for CBD’s future growth throughout the continent.

European CBD Products Find A Wide Array Of Uses

The report discovered that the primary reason most consumers use CBD is for pain management, with 40% responding to using CBD products intended for treating chronic pain or soreness. This is followed closely by relaxation 34% and stress relief 31%. According to self-reported results, 74% of CBD users feel these products have improved their quality of life.



Source: EU CBD Consumer Report: 2019 Overview, New Frontier Data

Although users report feeling similarly pleased with the results of CBD-based products, their intended use among consumers is extremely diverse.

The report found that CBD products were being marketed for uses as varied as a sleep aid or as pain management to a therapeutic treatment for symptoms of Alzheimer's, ALS and epilepsy. Moreover, the utilization of CBD as an alternative medicine that promotes general wellness is gaining traction.

Source: EU CBD Consumer Report: 2019 Overview, New Frontier Data

How Europeans Learn About CBD

European consumers are gaining exposure to information about CBD through several mediums, with televised news, social media, and newspaper features leading the way.



Source: EU CBD Consumer Report: 2019 Overview, New Frontier Data

Although information about CBD is getting to consumers through these different channels, the products have not managed to find widespread acceptance among European consumers. Findings in the report suggest this slow adoption may be a result of consumer concerns surrounding CBD.

Questions Outweigh Answers Around CBD

The primary challenge facing CBD products relate primarily to the newness of the market and questions surrounding the safety, quality and efficacy of the products.

The report found that most of the consumer concerns about CBD products involve aspects of standardization and regulation. Questions about the quality of CBD products topped this list, with 75% of respondents citing it as their primary concern followed closely by dosing accuracy (71%) and contamination (70%).

However, CBD products do have the benefit of anecdotal support from users. Survey results from the report show that 60% of users are talking about their CBD use, particularly with friends, family and other close relations.



Source: EU CBD Consumer Report: 2019 Overview, New Frontier Data

As CBD adoption continues to find purchase in the European market, key stakeholders in the therapeutic and wellness industries stand to benefit from the new continental market. However, its future hinges on the public’s understanding and appreciation of CBD’s uses, efficacy, and safety.