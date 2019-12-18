Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Natura Life + Science Partners With Newell's Botanicals
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 18, 2019 9:10am   Comments
Share:
Natura Life + Science Partners With Newell's Botanicals

Contract cannabis manufacturer Natura Life + Science, announced Tuesday a joint venture with Newell’s Botanicals via its incubator program.

Newell’s Botanicals, an infused topicals brand that won Emerald Cup four times, plans to attain a bigger retail market share and to release more SKUs in the following months, such as capsules and body butter.

Per the new deal, Natura will provide Newell’s Botanicals with office support services, such as accounting, compliance, staffing and similar.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

"Our products have been well-received by the industry since placing first at the Emerald Cup in 2016, 2017, 2018 and again in 2019, and we hope this opportunity with Natura allows us to refocus our efforts on developing more healing cannabis products for our customers," said COO Newell Taylor.

Ori Bytton, Natura founder and CEO, also commented on the joint venture.

"Natura understands the manufacturing, scaling and operational challenges for growing companies that experience high volumes of demand for their product, and our team is committed to providing the necessary resources for small cannabusinesses at every stage of growth. Newell's Botanicals is led by a pair of passionate and savvy entrepreneurs, and we look forward to partnering with them to bring the healing power of cannabis to a wider audience,” Bytton stated.

Posted-In: Natura Life + Science Newell's BotanicalsCannabis News Contracts Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$17.24
0.04
+ 0.23%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.69
-0.01
- 0.09%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.86
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$319.55
+ 0%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
The Headies: Vermont Growers Cup
January 11, 2020
ESSEX, VT
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all

Hexo Posts Higher Year-Over-Year Q1 Net Loss

HEXO Corp. (TSX: HEXO) (NYSE: HEXO) reported first-quarter net revenue of CA$14.5 million ($11.05 million) Monday, down from CA$15.4 million in the previous ... read more

Why Production Costs Could Lead To 'Carnage' In Canadian Market

In late November, Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) (TSE: ACB) CEO Terry Booth told BNN Bloomberg that his company has its sights set on the United ... read more

The SAFE Act Could Be 2020's Biggest Cannabis Catalyst

Cannabis investors are hoping Canada’s Cannabis 2.0 will help improve sales growth and profitability in 2020 after a disappointing 2019. Yet the ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Wednesday's Market Minute: Violent Delights Have Violent Ends