Natura Life + Science Partners With Newell's Botanicals

Contract cannabis manufacturer Natura Life + Science, announced Tuesday a joint venture with Newell’s Botanicals via its incubator program.

Newell’s Botanicals, an infused topicals brand that won Emerald Cup four times, plans to attain a bigger retail market share and to release more SKUs in the following months, such as capsules and body butter.

Per the new deal, Natura will provide Newell’s Botanicals with office support services, such as accounting, compliance, staffing and similar.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

"Our products have been well-received by the industry since placing first at the Emerald Cup in 2016, 2017, 2018 and again in 2019, and we hope this opportunity with Natura allows us to refocus our efforts on developing more healing cannabis products for our customers," said COO Newell Taylor.

Ori Bytton, Natura founder and CEO, also commented on the joint venture.

"Natura understands the manufacturing, scaling and operational challenges for growing companies that experience high volumes of demand for their product, and our team is committed to providing the necessary resources for small cannabusinesses at every stage of growth. Newell's Botanicals is led by a pair of passionate and savvy entrepreneurs, and we look forward to partnering with them to bring the healing power of cannabis to a wider audience,” Bytton stated.