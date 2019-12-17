Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Dec. 17, 2019
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2019 6:26pm   Comments
Share:
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Dec. 17, 2019

Gainers

  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares rose 1.33%, to close at $20.63.
  • CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares rose 0.56%, to close at $0.87.
  • Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares gained 0.36%, closing at $11.00.
  • Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNHF) shares increased by 8.55% to close at $1.65.
  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares increased by 0.79% to close at $2.55.

Losers

  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares dropped by 7.48%, to close at $2.35.
  • Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares dropped by 3.39%, to close at $5.13.
  • Columbia Care (OTC: CCHWF) shares dropped by 2.7%, to close at $2.30.
  • Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares dropped by 5.48%, to close at $6.15.
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares fell 1.69% to close at $6.99.
  • Fire & Flower Holdings (OTC: FFLWF) shares fell 1.44% to close at $0.68.
  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares fell 2.68% to close at $2.91.
  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) shares tumbled by 0.23%, eventually closing at $4.31.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares dropped by 3.38%, to close at $106.08.
  • HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares tumbled by 3.69%, eventually closing at $2.09, amid Cantor Fitzgerald's analyst Pablo Zuanic reiterating an underperform rating on the company's stock.
  • Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares dropped by 6.69%, to close at $2.20.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares tumbled by 0.84%, eventually closing at $73.38.
  • KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB) shares tumbled by 1.25%, eventually closing at $1.58.
  • Alcanna (OTC: LQSIF) shares fell 2.34% to close at $3.37.
  • MediPharm Labs (OTC: MEDIF) shares tumbled by 1.76%, eventually closing at $2.62.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares dropped by 11.27%, to close at $0.63.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares dropped by 1.17%, to close at $2.53.
  • Origin House (OTC: ORHOF) shares dropped by 4.75%, to close at $3.53.
  • Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares dropped by 10.16%, to close at $6.14.
  • Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) shares fell 5.13% to close at $0.48.
  • Trulieve Cannabis (OTC: TCNNF) shares tumbled by 12.68%, eventually closing at $10.40 amid controversies involving Grizzly Research's short report.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares dropped by 2.03%, to close at $17.84.
  • Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares fell 6.45% to close at $1.09.
  • Valens Groworks (OTC: VGWCF) shares tumbled by 1.29%, eventually closing at $2.30 with the firm guiding Q4 revenue to double from last quarter.
  • cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares dropped by 1.71%, to close at $2.88.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares dropped by 3.55%, to close at $6.25.

Related Links:

Cannabis Securities Were Widely Traded On OTC Markets In November

Is Your Edible Credible? This Company Wants You To Rest Assured

Posted-In: Cannabis Earnings News After-Hours Center Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACB + APHA)

Aurora Cannabis Analyst Says Stock Will Go Up In Smoke, Sets Zero Price Target
The SAFE Act Could Be 2020's Biggest Cannabis Catalyst
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From December 12, 2019
Why Production Costs Could Lead To 'Carnage' In Canadian Market
Aurora Cannabis COO Specifies Why Company's Product Sales Are Halted In Germany
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.69
-0.41
- 3.39%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.86
-0.1999
- 2.83%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$17.24
-0.27
- 1.54%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$319.55
0.0595
+ 0.02%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
The Headies: Vermont Growers Cup
January 11, 2020
ESSEX, VT
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all

Hexo Posts Higher Year-Over-Year Q1 Net Loss

HEXO Corp. (TSX: HEXO) (NYSE: HEXO) reported first-quarter net revenue of CA$14.5 million ($11.05 million) Monday, down from CA$15.4 million in the previous ... read more

Why Production Costs Could Lead To 'Carnage' In Canadian Market

In late November, Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) (TSE: ACB) CEO Terry Booth told BNN Bloomberg that his company has its sights set on the United ... read more

The SAFE Act Could Be 2020's Biggest Cannabis Catalyst

Cannabis investors are hoping Canada’s Cannabis 2.0 will help improve sales growth and profitability in 2020 after a disappointing 2019. Yet the ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

8 Biotech Stocks Morgan Stanley Recommends For 2020

ArcelorMittal's European Exposure: 'It Represents More Than 30% Of Their EBITDA'