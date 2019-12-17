Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Dec. 17, 2019
Gainers
- Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares rose 1.33%, to close at $20.63.
- CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares rose 0.56%, to close at $0.87.
- Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares gained 0.36%, closing at $11.00.
- Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNHF) shares increased by 8.55% to close at $1.65.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares increased by 0.79% to close at $2.55.
Losers
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares dropped by 7.48%, to close at $2.35.
- Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares dropped by 3.39%, to close at $5.13.
- Columbia Care (OTC: CCHWF) shares dropped by 2.7%, to close at $2.30.
- Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares dropped by 5.48%, to close at $6.15.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares fell 1.69% to close at $6.99.
- Fire & Flower Holdings (OTC: FFLWF) shares fell 1.44% to close at $0.68.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares fell 2.68% to close at $2.91.
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) shares tumbled by 0.23%, eventually closing at $4.31.
- GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares dropped by 3.38%, to close at $106.08.
- HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares tumbled by 3.69%, eventually closing at $2.09, amid Cantor Fitzgerald's analyst Pablo Zuanic reiterating an underperform rating on the company's stock.
- Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares dropped by 6.69%, to close at $2.20.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares tumbled by 0.84%, eventually closing at $73.38.
- KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB) shares tumbled by 1.25%, eventually closing at $1.58.
- Alcanna (OTC: LQSIF) shares fell 2.34% to close at $3.37.
- MediPharm Labs (OTC: MEDIF) shares tumbled by 1.76%, eventually closing at $2.62.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares dropped by 11.27%, to close at $0.63.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares dropped by 1.17%, to close at $2.53.
- Origin House (OTC: ORHOF) shares dropped by 4.75%, to close at $3.53.
- Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares dropped by 10.16%, to close at $6.14.
- Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) shares fell 5.13% to close at $0.48.
- Trulieve Cannabis (OTC: TCNNF) shares tumbled by 12.68%, eventually closing at $10.40 amid controversies involving Grizzly Research's short report.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares dropped by 2.03%, to close at $17.84.
- Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares fell 6.45% to close at $1.09.
- Valens Groworks (OTC: VGWCF) shares tumbled by 1.29%, eventually closing at $2.30 with the firm guiding Q4 revenue to double from last quarter.
- cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares dropped by 1.71%, to close at $2.88.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares dropped by 3.55%, to close at $6.25.
