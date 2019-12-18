How Much THC And CBD Does Your Body Absorb From Cannabis Oils?

By The Fresh Toast's Maria Loreto, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis.

The effectiveness of THC and CBD depends on the method you use to consume them, your body’s make up, and physiological processes.

A product can claim to contain large amounts of THC or CBD and that it will provide powerful benefits. But while this may be true, it doesn’t explain the complex process of how cannabis ends up absorbed through the bloodstream, which is known as bioavailability. When it comes to CBD and THC oils, the amount of that ends up absorbed in your blood is usually very little.

Bioavailability can be influenced by your body’s make up, physiological processes and, most importantly, the method in which you consume your cannabis. While recreational cannabis is more lax and can be adapted as needed, bioavailability is vital for the plant’s value as medicine. The more bioavailable the product is, the more accurate the dosage, and the less amount of it you’ll need for it to produce its intended effect.

When ingested in oil form, one of the most popular consumption methods, the effectiveness of CBD and THC oils becomes compromised.. Only about 6% of the THC or CBD present in these products ends up absorbed by the bloodstream.

The body is made up of 60% water. when compounds are presented in oil form their potency is affected since the water in our bodies and the oil in the product have trouble mixing. This is further increased by the fact that oil is usually ingested orally, being absorbed through the gastrointestinal tract and later making its way to the liver, where its metabolized. After so many stops, the amounts of useful compound that end up in your bloodstream is limited.

For the most part products that are smoked, inhaled, applied topically or through suppositories are the most effective of the bunch. While there’s pros and cons with each, products that are smoked work well since the lungs are highly permeable. Suppositories, even if they’re a little weird, produce among the strongest and longer lasting effects. Topical compounds, which are usually medicinal and for pain relieving purposes, work well since there are plenty of cannabinoids located under the surface of the skin.

There are some ways to trick your body into making the cannabis more effective. You can supplement your cannabis with healthy fats, such as hummus or avocado. You can also try butter and ice cream if you’re not feeling all that health conscious and are just looking for a good time.

Photo by Enecta Cannabis extracts on Unsplash