Tilray Launches Canadian Cannabis 2.0 Products, Completes First Export Of Medical Cannabis Extract To Switzerland

Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) subsidiary High Park Holdings Ltd. announced its line of Cannabis 2.0 products Tuesday.

The company’s new products include the confectionery brand Chowie Wowie, wellness brand Rmdy and the beverage brand Everie, which was developed by Fluent, High Park's joint venture with Labatt Breweries of Canada.

High Park will also introduce the U.S. brands Marley Natural and Goodship in the Canadian market, the company said.

Chowie Wowie will offer cannabis-infused chocolates and gummies, with both THC and CBD choices. Rmdy will offer cannabis mints, melts and all-in-one vape pens, while Goodship will introduce itself to the Canadian market with cannabis-infused gourmet chocolates, cooking oil and mints in both THC and CBD varieties.

Everie produces non-alcoholic CBD-infused beverages, while Canaca offers all-in-one vape pens and vape cartridges with pure cannabis THC distillate.

Marley Natural's Marley Green vape cartridges contain CO2 winterized hybrid cannabis oil.

The lineup of Cannabis 2.0 products shipped Monday and is expected to hit shelves at the beginning of 2020, according to Tilray.

“The evolution of the High Park brand portfolio has been in the works over the past year as our team of leading experts conducted research studies on new product formulations and consumer preferences,” Adine Fabiani-Carter, High Park’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

“We’ve developed unique brands and products giving Canadian consumers more choice and, most importantly, access to safe, regulated and quality-tested products.”

Tilray Exports Medical Cannabis Extract To Switzerland

Tilray also announced Tuesday that it has successfully exported medical cannabis extracts to Switzerland.

This makes Switzerland the 14th country to distribute Tilray's medical cannabis products.

Tilray said it obtained import and export permits at the beginning of December, and the first shipment arrived in the country Dec. 13. The company also plans to export dried medical cannabis to Switzerland.

“We’re proud to deliver Tilray’s medical cannabis to Swiss patients in need as we continue our expansion into Europe and around the globe,” Sascha Mielcarek, Tilray’s managing director in Europe, said in a statement.

“Tilray is committed to quality and patient safety and we look forward to significantly improving the quality of lives of Swiss patients through our medical cannabis products.”

Tilray announced last week that it obtained GMP certification for its European Union campus in Portugal, which will enable the company to supply cannabis products to international markets.

The stock was down 1.15% at $18 at the time of publication Tuesday.

Photo courtesy of Tilray.