Colorado State University Studying CBD As A Treatment For Dog Cancer
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 17, 2019 10:14am   Comments
Extract Labs, a Boulder, Colorado-based hemp extraction lab, recently announced it's funding cancer research being conducted at Colorado State University, at the James L. Voss Veterinary Teaching Hospital.

Specifically, researchers at CSU are conducting lab-based research on the impact of CBD against canine glioma, or brain and spinal cancer, cells. The research began in early 2019 to learn how CBD interacts with cancer cells, alone and in combination with a commonly used radiation therapy mechanism.

See Also: The Week In Cannabis: Peru Rolls Out Sales, Uruguay Updates Rules, MLB Stops Testing Players, Canopy Hires New CEO

CBD has been shown to possess anti-tumor effects in human and rodent gliomas, and several studies demonstrate a similarity in canine and human gliomas. The initial phase of research is almost complete, and the team at Colorado State University hopes to publish study results within the next year.

“We are proud to be one of the few CBD companies in America currently funding canine cancer research through a university that is world-renowned for its medical care and research,” said Craig Henderson, founder of Extract Labs.

