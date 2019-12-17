State Department Warns CBD Consumers Not To Fly Internationally With Oils

With the peak holiday travel season underway, the State Department is warning consumers not to fly with items such as CBD oil to countries where the substance is illegal.

Make sure your gift isn't a fa la la la la la la la la fail. Bringing along gifts like drones, CBD oils, and firearms can land you in trouble in foreign countries. Research what is and isn't allowed before you travel. pic.twitter.com/BU12hsQEvv — Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) December 12, 2019

“The wild card, of course, is what the local law is regarding marijuana,” David Bannard, an attorney who specializes in airport regulations and compliance, told Weed Maps earlier this year.

“In a state where recreational use is legal, it's entirely likely that the local law enforcement will ask you to dispose or otherwise get rid of it before boarding the plane. If you're in a jurisdiction where marijuana is not legal, then you may be prosecuted.”

In May, the Transportation Security Administration began allowing some forms of CBD oil and FDA-approved marijuana-based drugs.

CBD oils and products must still be placed in containers smaller than 3.4 ounces to go through airport security.