Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Massachusetts Lifts Vaping Sales Ban, Montana To Enforce Moratorium In Latest State-By-State Developments
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 18, 2019 12:48pm   Comments
Share:
Massachusetts Lifts Vaping Sales Ban, Montana To Enforce Moratorium In Latest State-By-State Developments

A temporary ban on vaping product sales in Massachusetts was announced in September by Gov. Charlie Baker.

The ban was initially set to end Dec. 24, but Baker decided to end it earlier on Dec. 11, according to Boston NPR affiliate WBUR

“We were comfortable stepping back from the ban because the legislature created a series of restrictions around access to vaping products, especially for kids, and gave the Department of Public Health some pretty broad latitude to regulate the product and make sure people understand the risks going forward,” Baker said. 

Multistate cannabis operator iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (CSE:IAN) (OTC: ITHUF) said Tuesday its Massachusetts subsidiary Mayflower Medicinals, Inc. will soon resume vaping sales.

The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission restarted the sale of vaping products by state-licensed operators, but only for products that produced on or after Dec. 12 that have been tested for vitamin E acetate and other contaminants, including heavy metals, the company said. 

Vitamin E acetate has never been used in the manufacture of iAnthus vaping products, the company said. 

New York State Resumes Ban On Flavored Vaping Liquids

The New York State health department’s Public Health and Health Planning Council voted in favor of renewing an emergency ban on flavored e-liquids Thursday, according to CNN Health.

The extended ban is effective for another 90 days, prohibiting the sale of all flavored e-liquids except tobacco and menthol.

Nevertheless, the ban is not in effect at the moment due to the pending litigations by vape store owners who argue the ban will crush their businesses, according to CNN.

Montana To Enforce Vape Ban Despite Pending Lawsuit

Montana’s health department announced Friday it will start enforcing its emergency ban on flavored vaping product sales starting Dec. 18, reports Montana Public Radio.

A temporary restraining order that stopped the ban from taking effect expired Oct. 28, the agency said.

The state is awaiting a ruling by Ravalli County District Judge Jennifer Lint on a motion by industry groups that are demanding a preliminary injunction against the ban, the radio station reported. 

Ralph Graybill, chief legal counsel to Gov. Steve Bullock, said the state can’t wait for a decision any longer.

Vape Businesses Closing In Washington Due To Ban

The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board reported that a minimum of 377 vape businesses have discontinued their licenses for vaping products since October, when the state’s ban on flavored vaping products took effect, according to King 5 News.

Michigan Governor Asks State Supreme Court To Reestablish Flavored Vape Ban 

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has asked the state’s Supreme Court to invalidate a court order that is halting Michigan's temporarily ban on flavored vaping products, according to MLive.

Posted-In: CNN Health King 5 News MLive Montana Public RadioCannabis News Markets Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ITHUF)

Benzinga Heads To Miami For The First Cannabis Capital Conference Of 2020
What You Need To Know About The International Cannabis Business Awards In Las Vegas
iAnthus Discloses Several Milestones In Massachusetts Adult-Use Cannabis Market
The Week In Cannabis: A Federal Legalization Bill, Earnings Reports And A Tax Hike In California
iAnthus Reports Q3 Earnings
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Industry News Stories Of The Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.68
-0.1779
- 2.59%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.46
-0.2352
- 2.01%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$16.94
-0.26
- 1.51%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$319.83
0.2805
+ 0.09%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
The Headies: Vermont Growers Cup
January 11, 2020
ESSEX, VT
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all

Hexo Posts Higher Year-Over-Year Q1 Net Loss

HEXO Corp. (TSX: HEXO) (NYSE: HEXO) reported first-quarter net revenue of CA$14.5 million ($11.05 million) Monday, down from CA$15.4 million in the previous ... read more

Why Production Costs Could Lead To 'Carnage' In Canadian Market

In late November, Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) (TSE: ACB) CEO Terry Booth told BNN Bloomberg that his company has its sights set on the United ... read more

The SAFE Act Could Be 2020's Biggest Cannabis Catalyst

Cannabis investors are hoping Canada’s Cannabis 2.0 will help improve sales growth and profitability in 2020 after a disappointing 2019. Yet the ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Here's How To Showcase Your Cannabis Company At SXSW – For Free!

Hedgeye Thinks Peloton's Stock Is Going To Drop Another 50%