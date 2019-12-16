Starbuds CEO Brian Ruden Joins Medicine Man Board

Vertically integrated seed-to-sale cannabis company Medicine Man (OTCQX: MDCL) announced Monday that Brian Ruden is the newest addition to the company's board.

Ruden is the co-founder and CEO of Starbuds, a chain of dispensaries with operations in Colorado, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Oklahoma and Washington, D.C.

"Brian joins our board at the forefront of the company's next stage of growth," Medicine Man CEO Justin Dye said in a statement, adding that Starbuds is on Medicine Man’s list of announced pending acquisitions.

“His experience as an entrepreneur, a lawyer and a recognized leader will be invaluable to the company, our employees, our customers and shareholders.”

In 2014, Starbuds developed Starbuds Consulting under Ruden’s guidance. The consulting company offers mentoring to cannabis startup operators.

“My goal is to bring a focus on operational excellence, offer a depth and breadth of cannabis products that consumers will enjoy, and drive top and bottom-line growth during this critical time in the company's evolution," Ruden said in a statement.

He will work with the company’s four other directors: Dye; Andy Williams, who is vice chair and president; Chief Operating Officer Bob DeGabrielle; and Dye Capital partner Leo Riera.

Image from RawPixel.