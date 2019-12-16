Compass Pathways Reports Positive Results From Psilocybin Study

The mental health care company COMPASS Pathways reported Thursday that its its COMP350 (psilocybin) was well-tolerated by healthy volunteers who participated in a placebo-controlled trial at King’s College London.

The active ingredient in magic mushrooms provoked no serious adverse events, according to the study.

Most of the adverse events were anticipated and included changes in sensory perception and positive mood transformations, the company said.

The study concluded that “COMP360 had no negative effects on cognitive and emotional functioning.”

The study examined the effects of 10mg and 25mg doses of COMP360 versus a placebo in 89 healthy volunteers.

"This is the largest controlled study of psilocybin to date. The results of the study are clinically reassuring and support further development of psilocybin as a treatment for patients with mental health problems that haven't improved with conventional therapy, such as treatment resistant depression," Dr. James Rucker, the lead investigator of the study, said in a statement.

Photo by Alan Rockefeller via Wikimedia.