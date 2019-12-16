Market Overview

FSD Pharma To List On Nasdaq Capital Market
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 16, 2019 1:24pm   Comments
FSD Pharma Inc. (CSE: HUGE) (OTC: FSDDF) said Monday it has obtained approval for its Class B subordinate shares to list on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The company hasn’t provided a specific date for when the stock will begin trading on the Nasdaq.

FSD Pharma is a specialty biotech pharmaceutical research and development company oriented toward creating a variety of synthetic compounds addressing the human endocannabinoid system to help treat various central nervous system illnesses and autoimmune disorders.

During the second quarter of 2019, FSD Pharma purchased Prismic Pharmaceuticals.

FSD Pharma shares were trading 18.1% higher at $5.35 at the time of publication Monday. 

Posted-In: Prismic PharmaceuticalsCannabis News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

