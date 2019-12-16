Ten Intriguing Cannabis Statistics From 2019
- $344 Billion: 2019 Total Global Cannabis Consumer Expenditures (Legal + Illicit)
- $13.6 Billion: 2019 U.S. Legal Cannabis Sales
- $29.7 Billion: Estimated 2025 U.S. Legal Cannabis Sales
- 258,437: 2019 U.S. Legal Cannabis Jobs Created
- $1.41 Billion: 2019 U.S. Federal Tax Revenues Generated
- 28%: Amount of U.S. Adults Who Have Consumed CBD
- $11.0 Billion: 2019 Investments in U.S. Legal Cannabis
- 17%: Amount of U.S. Consumers Who Have Purchased a Hemp Product, 2018-2019
- -50%: Decline in Colorado's Wholesale Cannabis Prices, since 2015
- 479%: Increase in U.S. Hemp Cultivation Acreage, from 2018 to 2019
The post Ten Intriguing Statistics from 2019 appeared first on New Frontier Data.
The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.
Image Sourced from Pixabay
Posted-In: cannabis industry CBD New Frontier DataCannabis News Markets General