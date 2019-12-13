Market Overview

New Jersey May Place Question Of Adult-Use Marijuana Legalization On 2020 Ballot
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 13, 2019 4:18pm   Comments
New Jersey lawmakers debated Thursday a measure that would put a voter question to legalize recreational marijuana on the 2020 ballot, reports Marijuana Moment.

The Oversight, Reform and Federal Relations Committee discussed the proposition at a morning hearing, which included statements from stakeholders, advocates and opponents. Another associated proposal was also debated later that day before the Senate Commerce Committee, writes the outlet.

Bot versions of the measure have been assigned for floor action on Monday.

"If we are successful in placing this question on the ballot next year, the voters will make the final decision," said Joe Danielsen, a chair at the New Jersey General Assembly Committee on Oversight, Reform and Federal Relations

Additionally, the Assembly Appropriations Committee vote for a bill to correct and establish the expungement process, which has also been scheduled for floor consideration on Monday.

“This is a fight for social justice –for the many residents who need a clean slate. This legislation forges a path to real justice for over 2,000 eligible citizens and opens the doors to them for economic opportunity and a second chance. By shifting from the current system to one that is automated and carries a lesser financial burden, we can help more people gain employment and seize the opportunities life presents them,” sponsors, Assembly democrat Jamel Holley said in a statement.

