Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Columbia Care, NewLake Capital Enter $35M Sale-Leaseback Agreement
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 13, 2019 4:28pm   Comments
Share:
Columbia Care, NewLake Capital Enter $35M Sale-Leaseback Agreement

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (OTC: CCHWF), one of the largest integrated operators in the global medical cannabis industry, announced Thursday that it has entered into a $35-million sale-leaseback agreement with NewLake Capital.

The agreement concerns six properties totaling 127,000 square feet Illinois, California and Massachusetts comprising dispensaries in San Diego, Chicago, Greenfield, and Lowell, as well as cultivation and production facilities in Lowell and Aurora.

The total of $35 million in liquidity, combined with Columbia Care’s current cash status, will enable the company to advance its road to profitability in 2020, the company said in a press release.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

“With no debt and a substantial cash position, Columbia Care possesses one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry. Reflecting the high quality of our assets, locations and operations, this attractively priced financing option affirms the premium reputation institutional investors ascribe to Columbia Care,” Columbia Care CEO Nicholas Vita said in a statement. 

Columbia Care shares were 2.9% higher at $2.34 at the close Friday. 

Related Links:

Discussing Columbia Care's $140M Acquisition Of The Green Solution

UK To Import Columbia Care CBD Tablets For Clinical Study

Posted-In: NewLake CapitalCannabis News Markets Real Estate

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CCHWF)

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From December 12, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Dec. 11, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Dec. 5, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Dec. 2, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Nov. 27, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Nov. 26, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$17.55
0.1
+ 0.57%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$7.13
0.0367
+ 0.52%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$317.35
0.27
+ 0.09%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$12.07
0.01
+ 0.08%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
MJBizCon
December 11, 2019 - December 13, 2019
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Headies: Vermont Growers Cup
January 11, 2020
ESSEX, VT
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all

Aurora Cannabis COO Specifies Why Company's Product Sales Are Halted In Germany

Germany recently halted Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) product sales, until the health authorities investigate the production process. The production step ... read more

First Black-Owned Cannabis Shop In San Francisco Partners With Berner's Cookies For Haight-Ashbury Launch

Back in February, Shawn M. Richard, CEO of Cole Ashbury Group, became the very first person to be approved to open a cannabis dispensary under San ... read more

New Report Reveals What Kind Of CBD Product Is Most Popular In Each State

By Melena Gurganus. Interest in CBD products is continually on the rise, especially in the eyes of Google. People search the internet giant for different ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Cannabis Company Gears Up For Drone Delivery