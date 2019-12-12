Market Overview

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From December 12, 2019
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 12, 2019 5:19pm   Comments
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From December 12, 2019

Gainers

  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares rose 6.12% to close at $2.60, after COO Cam Battley said German product sales will only be halted for "about four weeks".
  • Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares increased by 7.77% to close at $5.27.
  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares rose 4.35% to close at $21.13 amid the unveiling of its First & Free Hemp product line.
  • Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares rose 5.85% to close at $6.35.
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares rose 7.04% to close at $7.30.
  • CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares increased by 1.81% to close at 83 cents. 
  • Fire & Flower Holdings (OTC: FFLWF) shares rose 13.75% to close at 69 cents. 
  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares gained 10.27%, closing at $2.90.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares gained 2.74%, closing at $105.70.
  • HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares rose 2.28% to close at $2.24.
  • Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares gained 1.72%, closing at $2.37.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares gained 0.34%, closing at $73.67.
  • Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares gained 3.58%, closing at $12.43.
  • KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB) shares increased by 1.25% to close at $1.62.
  • Alcanna (OTC: LQSIF) shares gained 3.62%, closing at $3.29.
  • MediPharm Labs (OTC: MEDIF) shares rose 5.58%, to close at $2.69.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares gained 23.65%, closing at 54 cents. 
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares rose 0.39% to close at $2.57.
  • Origin House (OTC: ORHOF) shares gained 1.23%, closing at $3.29.
  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares rose 8.97% to close at $2.43.
  • Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) shares gained 3.46%, closing at 50 cents. 
  • Trulieve Cannabis (OTC: TCNNF) shares gained 1.32%, closing at $12.06.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares gained 4.01%, closing at $18.93.
  • Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares rose 3.5% to close at $1.33.
  • cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares gained 0.7%, closing at $2.87.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares increased by 2.5% to close at $5.75.

Losers

Posted-In: Cannabis Earnings News After-Hours Center Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

