New Report Reveals What Kind Of CBD Product Is Most Popular In Each State

By Melena Gurganus.

Interest in CBD products is continually on the rise, especially in the eyes of Google.

People search the internet giant for different CBD application styles all year round—but which products are the most searched for in each state? Remedy Review did some research on Google Trends to find the most-searched CBD product for all 50 states (and the District of Columbia).

Here’s how the findings stacked up:

It comes as no surprise that CBD oil was the most popular product across 30 different states, since most CBD companies focus on producing CBD oil tinctures as the first step to their business. Other products like CBD creams and gummies tied for second place, each winning 6 states.

Search interest in CBD vapes was isolated to one region of the country, as all five states that searched the most for CBD vape products were located in the South. The popularity of CBD gummies was paramount in the Northeast, as 5 out of 6 states with the most search interest in those products were located in this corner of the country. However, Hawaii beat out all of those states for the most overall interest in CBD gummies.

Colorado was another outlier in the data findings, as it was the only state to express the most search interest in CBD isolate. This is especially intriguing given the wide availability of legal cannabis products within the state, yet people are most interested in finding something that only contains CBD.

Listed below you can find the total list of states and the most popular CBD product for each, along with badges to denote the states with the most search interest for a particular product.

The Buzz on CBD

CBD, or cannabidiol, is a cannabis compound that has become increasingly popular in the past few years. Many people use CBD products as a way to promote general health and overall wellness, but more scientific research is needed to validate the effectiveness of these products. Additionally, the CBD market is a highly unregulated place, and it isn’t always easy to find the best hemp extracts. Because of this, it’s necessary for consumers to research various CBD companies to find the one that’s right for them to ensure they are getting a high quality CBD product.

Melena is the Associate Editor of Remedy Review where she aims to advance the wellbeing of people by informing readers on CBD and other natural health alternatives.

