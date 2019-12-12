Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sundial Growers Announces Premium Cannabis Brand Top Leaf

Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 12, 2019 2:10pm   Comments
Share:
Sundial Growers Announces Premium Cannabis Brand Top Leaf

Sundial Growers Inc (Nasdaq: SNDL) announced the launch Thursday of the premium cannabis brand Top Leaf.

A big portion of Canadian cannabis consumers prefer spending more money on premium quality products, according to a BDS Analytics consumer insights survey cited by Sundial Growers. 

The Top Leaf product portfolio will include high-quality cannabis buds, pre-rolls and vape formats, according to Sundial. 

"Consumers have long-awaited access to genetically unique and premium cannabis since legalization. We are excited to provide the true cannabis lover with the products they've been looking for," Ryan Hellard, Sundail's chief experience officer, said in a statement.

"Top Leaf is a significant achievement for Sundial as we continue to distinguish ourselves as a global leader in the industry. This is an essential part of the overall Sundial brand and product portfolio, as it offers even the most discerning cannabis consumer products that are a cut above the competition."

See Also: Supreme Cannabis Launches 'High-End' Sugarleaf By 7AC Products In Canada

Top Leaf said it will supply a mixture of well-known and exclusive genetics from all around the world. Each strain is grown in small portions by master growers in purpose-built modular rooms at Sundial's flagship facility in Olds, Alberta.

Top Leaf products will ship initially to Alberta, British Columbia and Nova Scotia, and to Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and P.E.I. by the end of the year, the company said. 

Top Leaf joins Palmetto and Sundial's namesake cannabis brand in the company's portfolio.

Sundial shares were trading 6.95% higher to $2.38 at the time of publication. 

Photo courtesy of Sundial Growers. 

Posted-In: Top LeafCannabis News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SNDL)

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Dec. 11, 2019
Benzinga Heads To Miami For The First Cannabis Capital Conference Of 2020
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Dec. 5, 2019
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Dec. 2, 2019
44 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$17.34
0.3713
+ 2.19%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.95
0.0898
+ 1.31%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.84
0.0809
+ 0.69%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$316.19
1.86
+ 0.59%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
MJBizCon
December 11, 2019 - December 13, 2019
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Headies: Vermont Growers Cup
January 11, 2020
ESSEX, VT
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all

Aurora Cannabis COO Specifies Why Company's Product Sales Are Halted In Germany

Germany recently halted Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) product sales, until the health authorities investigate the production process. The production step ... read more

First Black-Owned Cannabis Shop In San Francisco Partners With Berner's Cookies For Haight-Ashbury Launch

Back in February, Shawn M. Richard, CEO of Cole Ashbury Group, became the very first person to be approved to open a cannabis dispensary under San ... read more

A Look At The Cannabis One–ONE Cannabis Merger: 'Truly A Combination Of Equals'

Cannabis One Holdings Inc (OTC: CAAOF) (CNSX: CBIS) announced Wednesday it's merging with ONE Cannabis Group, offering growth opportunities for both ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Major Snowstorm Continues To Slam Western US

Goldman Digests Casual Dining Restaurant Stocks, Serves Up 2 Buys And 2 Sells