Osram's Fluence Names New Execs Ron DeKok And Thomas Lambe

Osram Licht AG (OTC: OSAGF)-owned Fluence by OSRAM, a company that provides energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial cannabis and agricultural production, appointed Ron DeKok as its new vice president of sales for the Americas, and Thomas Lambe to global vice president of operations.

DeKok, who joins Fluence after more than five years as Signify’s director of North America for horticulture LED solutions, is a greenhouse veteran with sales leadership, product marketing and management experience.

Lambe is responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations for Fluence, including manufacturing operations, facilities management, client satisfaction and supply chain management for all Fluence locations.

“These hires are coming at a fantastic moment in Fluence’s global growth,” said David Cohen, CEO of Fluence. “Together, they bring deep knowledge from within their fields to bolster our global expansion and reinforce our footprint in the Americas and beyond.”