Supreme Cannabis Launches 'High-End' Sugarleaf By 7AC Products In Canada
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 12, 2019 12:29pm   Comments
The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (TSX: FIRE) (OTC: SPRWF) launched the Sugarleaf by 7AC brand in Canada on Thursday. 

The Sugarleaf brand will offer high-quality cannabis products in Canada that designed to meet the needs of consumers seeking a "more refined, milder consumption experience," the company said. 

The products are manufactured using trichome-dense, dry-cured sugar leaves from 7ACRES’ popular strains, according to The Supreme Cannabis Co. 

The products will include Cannabis 2.0 formats in 2020, the company said. 

Sugarleaf’s first product is rolled Jack Haze in 1-gram, pre-rolled joints that are roduced using wood cones with a folded-in square tip.

"We are very excited to introduce consumers to Sugarleaf by 7AC. Following on the success of our Blissco brand pre-rolls and our research into consumer preferences, we determined a premium, ready-to-smoke joint would be the perfect product to launch the Sugarleaf line," Supreme Cananbis CEO Navdeep Dhaliwal said in a statement.

"With the addition of Sugarleaf to the Supreme Cannabis brand portfolio, we are reaching a new consumer who might be experiencing high-end cannabis for the first time and desires a convenient product format."

Supreme Cannabis shares were trading down 1.21% at 47 cents at the time of publication. 

Photo courtesy of The Supreme Cannabis Co. 

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Exclusive: The FADER Launches Its Own Weed Brand Ahead Of Its Famous Annual SXSW Party

The FADER, one of the best-known music and culture publications in North America, will be launching a new line of cannabis products, Benzinga has learned ... read more

NYSE Warns CannTrust Is No Longer In Compliance With Listing Rules

CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST)(TSX:TRST) said Tuesday afternoon it was notified by the New York Stock Exchange on Monday that it's no longer in ... read more

Michigan Cannabis Retailers Running Out Of Flower, Setting Purchase Limits To Meet Demand

Demand for recreational weed is pretty high in Michigan. “People traveled from across the state, braved the cold and stood in line for hours to be ... read more
