Shango Cannabis Brand To Open New Center In Michigan
MITECHNEWS  
December 12, 2019 9:49am   Comments
Shango Cannabis Brand To Open New Center In Michigan

The Shango cannabis brand is teaming up with prominent Michigan businessman Adnan “Andy” Shango to open a 1,100-square-foot retail medical Provisioning Center in Lapeer on December 13.

Shango is an established, vertically integrated cannabis brand operating in Oregon, Nevada and, now, Michigan. With major expansions in California, Arizona and Missouri planned for 2020, Shango’s goal is to become America’s first and finest national cannabis brand.

Andy Shango owns and operates RYO Packaging and Distribution, based in Imlay City, Michigan. Since 2001, his wholesale company has supplied goods to convenience stores, gas stations and tobacco retailers throughout Michigan, Ohio, New York, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

When Andy met Brandon Rexroad, the founder and CEO of Shango, the two agreed to partner to establish Shango in The Great Lakes State.

“This partnership is a natural,” Andy Shango said. “I’ve had strong ties to this community since we opened the North End Meat Market in downtown Lapeer way back in 1979. Meeting each other was a matter of fate and now we are ready to begin building a heavy Shango presence in the Michigan cannabis marketplace.”

Regular store hours at Shango Lapeer will be Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 224 E. Genesee St in Lapeer.

On December 13, the first 50 patrons will receive a Shango T-shirt and hat. Raffle tickets will be given out throughout the day with a drawing for paraphernalia and other prizes to be held on Saturday. Those medical patients who enter need not be present to win.

The Shango brand is licensed to three full-service recreational and medical cannabis dispensaries in Oregon and Nevada. Shango is expanding and has licenses in Michigan and California.

For more information, go to www.goshango.com.

Image by SeaweedJeezus from Pixabay

Posted-In: cannabis industry MichignaCannabis Government News Regulations Retail Sales Markets

 

