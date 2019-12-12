Market Overview

Aurora Cannabis COO Specifies Why Company's Product Sales Are Halted In Germany
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 12, 2019 9:45am   Comments
Aurora Cannabis COO Specifies Why Company's Product Sales Are Halted In Germany

Germany recently halted Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) product sales, until the health authorities investigate the production process.

The production step awaiting for the inspection is related to a method that Aurora utilizes to attain a long shelf life of the flower, German pharmacies reportedly said.

Aurora COO Cam Battley said at the Marijuana Business Daily's Investor Intelligence Conference that the sales were paused over “a form of treatment that we use to maintain the product without microbial contamination."

“We realized we needed a permit,” Battley said, adding that “obviously, we’re a little red faced on that. Nobody likes an operational hiccup.”

Battley was alluding to the special permit that's demanded for distribution of irradiated medical cannabis products in Germany, adding “it’s going to take about four weeks” for the company to acquire it, according to Marijuana Business Daily.

The company’s CEO also shared his belief that Aurora will “win” the German market once it resolves the current issue.

Aurora’s stock traded at $2.45 per share on Thursday.

Aurora's CBD Oil Approved As Medical Marijuana Product In Ireland

Aurora Cannabis Analyst Says Company Poised To Outperform Canadian Peers

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Thursday's Market Minute: Lulu's Snap Back?

Making The Steel City A Hub For Freight – FreightWaves Insiders