Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pro Baseball Removes Cannabis From Banned Substances List
The Fresh Toast , Benzinga Contributor  
December 11, 2019 2:47pm   Comments
Share:
Pro Baseball Removes Cannabis From Banned Substances List

By The Fresh Toast's Brendan Bures, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis.

As an effort to crack down on opioids, minor league players will no longer receive marijuana drug testing.

Professional baseball players will no longer receiving marijuana drug testing at any level, effectively allowing athletes to use cannabis at their own discretion. The move comes as Major League Baseball and the Players Union negotiate a new agreement around opioids, following the tragic overdose of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, who was found dead in a Texas hotel room this summer.

Marijuana had remained on the banned substances list for minor league players, though ball players in the majors did not receive marijuana testing. Now the drug has been removed from the banned substances list for minor leaguers, as the The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports.

This is part of an effort by the MLB to crack down on opioids throughout professional baseball. The Los Angeles Times reported in October that the league might institute opioid testing for players as a precautionary measure. The league will continue its testing for other recreational drugs, such as cocaine, MDMA, and LSD.

Under the previous rules, minor league baseball players would receive a 25-game suspension should they test positive for marijuana. The penalty would rise to a 50-game suspension after a second positive test, and a 100-game suspension for a third. Following a fourth positive test, players could be banned for life.

This, however, does not signal a wholehearted embrace of marijuana by professional baseball. In March, the MLB vice president of drug, health and safety programs sent a memo to players warning them of taking CBD. He warned that some products could contain THC, which might cause players to trigger a positive drug test. At the time of this reporting, it remains unclear whether the league will endorse players using CBD or marijuana as a pain management tool directly.

Featured image by Jose Morales on Unsplash

Posted-In: Brendan Bures The Fresh ToastCannabis News Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Exclusive: The FADER Launches Its Own Weed Brand Ahead Of Its Famous Annual SXSW Party

The FADER, one of the best-known music and culture publications in North America, will be launching a new line of cannabis products, Benzinga has learned ... read more

NYSE Warns CannTrust Is No Longer In Compliance With Listing Rules

CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST)(TSX:TRST) said Tuesday afternoon it was notified by the New York Stock Exchange on Monday that it's no longer in ... read more

Michigan Cannabis Retailers Running Out Of Flower, Setting Purchase Limits To Meet Demand

Demand for recreational weed is pretty high in Michigan. “People traveled from across the state, braved the cold and stood in line for hours to be ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Viridian Cannabis Deal Tracker: Investment And M&A Remain Very Low, Compared To 2018

Freight Futures Daily Curve: 12/11