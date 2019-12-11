Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Black Dog Grow Tech Gets $250K Seed Investment From Fieldstone Equity
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 11, 2019 2:21pm   Comments
Share:
Black Dog Grow Tech Gets $250K Seed Investment From Fieldstone Equity

Black Dog Grow Technologies Inc., a maker of LED grow lighting technologies for cannabis and other crops, has received a $250,000 investment from Florida-based private equity and business management group, Fieldstone Equity. The investment is part of an ongoing $3 million expansion funding round.

According to the companies, Fieldstone Equity will also provide Black Dog with management assistance, taking an active role in further growing the company.

See Also: Black Dog LED, A Major Cannabis Lighting Provider, Has Plans For 'All Corners Of The Grow Operation'

Talking with Benzinga, Jim Dullum, managing partner at Fieldstone Equity, said “Fieldstone typically invests with companies with an interesting and differentiated product, a growth market opportunity and where the entrepreneurs have a committed view of where they want to take the business and want some help to develop, implement and execute plans to achieve their goals. Black Dog checked all those boxes, especially with their vision and willingness to be helped constructively in realizing it.”

Noah Miller, CEO of Black Dog Grow Technologies, told Benzinga, “Black Dog Grow Technologies is excited to have Fieldstone Equity as a partner that can not only provide financial support, but also guide us as we move into this next exciting stage of growth for our company.”

Posted-In: Black Dog Black Dog Grow Technologies Black Dog Led Fieldstone EquityCannabis News Financing Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.78
-0.15
- 1.26%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.86
-0.0486
- 0.7%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$16.97
-0.05
- 0.29%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$313.77
0.19
+ 0.06%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
MJBizCon
December 11, 2019 - December 13, 2019
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Headies: Vermont Growers Cup
January 11, 2020
ESSEX, VT
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all

Exclusive: The FADER Launches Its Own Weed Brand Ahead Of Its Famous Annual SXSW Party

The FADER, one of the best-known music and culture publications in North America, will be launching a new line of cannabis products, Benzinga has learned ... read more

NYSE Warns CannTrust Is No Longer In Compliance With Listing Rules

CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST)(TSX:TRST) said Tuesday afternoon it was notified by the New York Stock Exchange on Monday that it's no longer in ... read more

Michigan Cannabis Retailers Running Out Of Flower, Setting Purchase Limits To Meet Demand

Demand for recreational weed is pretty high in Michigan. “People traveled from across the state, braved the cold and stood in line for hours to be ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Multi-Day Snowstorm To Slam Western US

Freightwaves NOW: Memphis Margins Are Big, Goldman Sachs Gets Into Trucking