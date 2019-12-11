Black Dog Grow Tech Gets $250K Seed Investment From Fieldstone Equity

Black Dog Grow Technologies Inc., a maker of LED grow lighting technologies for cannabis and other crops, has received a $250,000 investment from Florida-based private equity and business management group, Fieldstone Equity. The investment is part of an ongoing $3 million expansion funding round.

According to the companies, Fieldstone Equity will also provide Black Dog with management assistance, taking an active role in further growing the company.

Talking with Benzinga, Jim Dullum, managing partner at Fieldstone Equity, said “Fieldstone typically invests with companies with an interesting and differentiated product, a growth market opportunity and where the entrepreneurs have a committed view of where they want to take the business and want some help to develop, implement and execute plans to achieve their goals. Black Dog checked all those boxes, especially with their vision and willingness to be helped constructively in realizing it.”

Noah Miller, CEO of Black Dog Grow Technologies, told Benzinga, “Black Dog Grow Technologies is excited to have Fieldstone Equity as a partner that can not only provide financial support, but also guide us as we move into this next exciting stage of growth for our company.”