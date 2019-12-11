Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vanguard Scientific Partners With Rymedi On Regulatory Solution For Cannabis Industry
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 11, 2019 12:59pm   Comments
Share:
Vanguard Scientific Partners With Rymedi On Regulatory Solution For Cannabis Industry

Vanguard Scientific Systems, a global provider of tools and solutions to the botanical extraction industry, said Wednesday that it's entering a strategic and exclusive industry partnership with Rymedi, a company that offers compliance, traceability and regulatory adherence technologies.

With the partnership, Vanguard said it will improve its offering and empower clients to meet both the domestic and international regulatory requirements of the cannabinoid industry.

Under the partnership, the companies will offer solution-based services such as GS1 global labeling standardization, export readiness and product conformity, Quality Management System development and on-demand document control and validation.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

"As the cannabinoid market continues to expand and regulations are being defined by state, country and region, understanding and navigating the evolving landscape of compliance can make the difference between generating revenue and producing a product which cannot be sold," Vanguard Scientific CEO Matthew Anderson said in a statement.

"For companies, especially ones navigating the U.S. hemp industry, having a team of quality experts and a technological solution providing an additional layer of compliance support will be the key to long-term consumer and patient success."

Posted-In: Rymedi Vanguard ScientificCannabis News Contracts Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.79
-0.1437
- 1.2%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.86
-0.0486
- 0.7%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$16.97
-0.048
- 0.28%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$313.80
0.215
+ 0.07%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
MJBizCon
December 11, 2019 - December 13, 2019
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Headies: Vermont Growers Cup
January 11, 2020
ESSEX, VT
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all

Exclusive: The FADER Launches Its Own Weed Brand Ahead Of Its Famous Annual SXSW Party

The FADER, one of the best-known music and culture publications in North America, will be launching a new line of cannabis products, Benzinga has learned ... read more

NYSE Warns CannTrust Is No Longer In Compliance With Listing Rules

CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST)(TSX:TRST) said Tuesday afternoon it was notified by the New York Stock Exchange on Monday that it's no longer in ... read more

Michigan Cannabis Retailers Running Out Of Flower, Setting Purchase Limits To Meet Demand

Demand for recreational weed is pretty high in Michigan. “People traveled from across the state, braved the cold and stood in line for hours to be ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

SEC Chairman Tells Congress He's 'Optimistic' About Blockchain Opportunity

PayZel Launches Cannabis Marketplace for Licensed Cannabis Businesses Across the United States