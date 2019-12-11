New Cannabis Products: Herbal Teas, Frozen Pops, Hot Drinks, Nutraceuticals And More

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Benzinga put together a short list of some of the most interesting new cannabis products launched recently.

Mood33’s Herbal Teas

Mood33 launched a new line of hemp-infused herbal teas.

“Mindfully sweetened to create six bliss-inducing flavors, mood33's brand extension is infused with organic, U.S.-grown, full-spectrum hemp extract, premium botanicals and real fruit juices to bring consumers the beneficial superpowers of the hemp plant in an enjoyable offering of delicious herbal iced teas,” the company explained.

Commenting on the launch, co-founder Eric Schnell told Benzinga, “We are psyched to announce our new line of Hemp-Infused Herbal teas, powered by the ethical and sustainably sourced Evo Hemp. mood33 has invested a significant amount of R&D to create a clean tasting, ready-to-drink beverage that can be easily incorporated into a variety of dynamic and wellness-focused lifestyles.”

NUG’s Frozen Pops

California-licensed cannabis brand NUG debut its newest edible, the Frozen NUG Pop, available in five flavors. Each bar contains both 10 mg of CBD and THC, and is infused via nano-emulsification technology for fast-acting effects/maximum bioavailability.

With recipes developed by NUG Edibles Department Director Chef Tyler Cooke, Frozen NUG Pops are made with fruit purees and sweetened with agave. They can be eaten right away or stored in home freezers for a refreshing treat at any time. Flavors include Blackberry Pineapple; Raspberry Pomegranate; Salted Caramel Apple; Prickly Pear Margarita; Watermelon Lychee Lemonade.

THINKNOO’s CBD Coffee Product

More than 200 million Americans drink coffee every day. However, true coffee lovers also have to face the downsides: jitters when caffeine levels peak in the body, the infamous afternoon “crash,” and poor sleep at night.

Inspired by nootropics, entrepreneur Shannon O’Brien and scientist Steve Austin have developed THINKNOO, a line of supplements designed to bring out the best in coffee, while counteracting its unwanted side effects.

According to O’Brien, “THINKNOO exists to turn people’s love for coffee into a love for life by feeding the brain with superfood, plant-powered nutrients to counteract coffee’s often unspoken side-effects. By teaming up with world-renowned nutrition experts we have formulated an approach that combines not only healthy, keto-friendly fats to power coffee but also natural superfoods that help the body deal with the stresses of daily life and sustain your mental energy for any adventure.”

THINKNOO’s single-serve powder-based sachets for instant coffee comes in two different formulas: The Fat Mocha and The Zen Keto.

Recess x Opening Ceremony Can

CBD sparking water maker Recess and popular fashion brand and retailer Opening Ceremony have partnered to create a limited-edition can.

As part of Opening Ceremony’s in-store holiday installs, the exclusive Recess x OC designed Pomegranate Hibiscus cans are now available for purchase individually ($6) or as a 12-pack ($72) within customized fridges.

"As two design-driven brands dedicated to subverting the norm and championing creatives of all disciplines, it only felt natural for us to collaborate with Opening Ceremony on our limited edition can design this holiday season,” said Benjamin Witte, Founder and CEO of Recess.

Mighty Self’s Nutraceutical Product

Mighty Self launched BALANCE, a nutraceutical product that is designed to support the human body’s natural inflammatory response as well as help calm nervous tension. BALANCE is formulated with full-spectrum whole plant hemp-based CBD extract in combination with complimentary bioactive and apoptogenic herbs -- Phenethylamine (PEA), Hordenine, DL-Phenylalanine (DLPA), Ashwagandha, Theobromine and Curcumin.

Research for the product was based on studies that have found that the endocannabinoid system is made up of a network of receptor sites on cell membranes throughout the body. These cannabinoids behave as chemical activators that fit into those sites (CB1 & CB2). CB1 receptors are found predominantly in the brain and central nervous system, and CB2 receptors in immune system cells and, to a lesser extent, in the brain.

"With the growing evidence of the health benefits of using cannabinoids, including CBD, Mighty Self is extremely excited to create science-backed products that harness the power of cannabinoids to give consumers an option when managing their self care," said Matthew Runeare, Co-Founder of Mighty Self.*

* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Mighty Self products are not intended to medically diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Photos from respective companies.