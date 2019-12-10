Podcast: Hip Hop And The Politics Of Weed With Benzinga's Javier Hasse And Digital Underground's 'Vegas Don'

Podcast via Hip Hop Meets Politics.

The Politics Of Weed 2

November 19th, 2019 | 41:05 | E10

Episode Summary

This week on the show, we dive into hot topic in the world of Hip Hop and Politics. The Big M word. Marijuana. Get ready for a show more lethal than a blunt of some sticky icky sativa dipped in the finest wax. Here we go. Another Politics of Weed-2 episode. We have two incredible guests who expound on the Politics of Weed-2.

Episode Notes

We decided to dedicate the entire show to some Giants in the Cannabis game. Javier Hasse is the author of the book Start Your Own Cannabis Business (Entrepreneur Press 2018), which hit the #1 Best Seller spot on Amazon, as well as a cannabis-focused, award-winning reporter and editor, with more than 4,700 unique articles published across numerous mass media outlets.

Secondly, we have Len Giancola, founding partner of MJ.com, along with a plethora other online tech geared towards Cannabis. Trust me peeps, you DO NOT want to miss a second of this podcast. Follow us at #hiphopmeetspolitics on all social media. Enjoy!

About Hip Hop Meets Politics

Hip Hop Meets Politics is a weekly podcast focusing on educating today’s young adults about politics and how to mobilize the institution of government for the betterment of America. Segments like Politics 101, Change The Game, and Straw Stories along with Interviews from politically savvy celebrities, activists, influencers and, yes, politicians will be featured on the show.

