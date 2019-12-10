Podcast: An Inside Look At Cannabis Jobs With Benzinga's Andrew Ward

Podcast via Kannaboomers.

“If you get involved and put your name out there and show the skills that you have and you're willing to, you know, maybe do a little bit more legwork than you might have to do to get into another industry, you have a good chance of becoming a groundbreaking person in this space.”

— Andrew Ward

In fits and starts, the cannabis economy is migrating from underground to out in the open as we advance into the post-prohibition era. There's lots of work to be done, so there are many new jobs in cannabis agriculture and production, marketing and distribution, compliance and law, and many other fields.

With so many opportunities, what do you look for in this exciting new job market? Cannabis journalist and author Andrew Ward is our guest, and he wrote the book for cannabis job seekers and anyone else eager to learn about his emerging sector of the economy. It's an exciting time in the cannabis industry, and Andrew shares his expert perspective on how to get in on the action.

People are taking CBD and cannabis for insomnia, anxiety, inflammation and conditions including epilepsy, PTSD and many others. There's lots to learn as we head into the post-prohibition era, so Kannaboomers interviews experts on all aspects of cannabis, including science, culture, law and commerce.

