Exclusive: The FADER Launches Its Own Weed Brand Ahead Of Its Famous Annual SXSW Party
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 10, 2019 12:03am   Comments
The FADER, one of the best-known music and culture publications in North America, will be launching a new line of cannabis products, Benzinga has learned exclusively. The venture, a result of a partnership with Next Green Wave Holdings Inc (CSE: NGW) (OTC: NXGWF) brand SD Cannabis, is expected to debut during the first quarter of 2020 in California.

The new line of The FADER branded products will feature a series of collectible capsule box-sets with cannabis flowers, which will seek to reflect the “special, unique nature of limited-edition print magazine releases,” the company explained. The line will also include CBD products and apparel, both sold across the country as laws allow.

Why Should You Care?

Unlike celebrity brands, this partnership provides SD Cannabis with exposure across The FADER’s social and traditional media channels, as well as access to an unlimited pool of artists, through the publication’s network.

Fader is known for presenting the world to massively famous acts like Kanye West, Diddy, and others. The company’s founder, Rob Stone, is a well respected entrepreneur and visionary, and will serve as creative director to the cannabis brand.

The new cannabis brand will also leverage The FADER’s SXSW event activate brand partnerships.

See Also: Exclusive: Accela, NCS Analytics Partner On 'All-In-One' Cannabis Regulatory System

Commenting on the launch, Ryan Lange, chief marketing office at Next Green Wave, explained that FADER has a “long history of bringing to life culture and music in a way that matters. They have a pulse on music in a way that is rare and hard to find. They have brought some of the biggest acts of the last few decades to the table and they do it by supporting culture, versus taking from it.”

Getting into the products, he told Benzinga the company’s flowers will all come from small batches produced in boutique rooms. “We are focused on exciting cannabinoids profiles” and not only on high THC levels, he said.

Image courtesy of SD Cannabis.

Posted-In: Fader Fort Rob Stone SD Cannabis SXSWCannabis News Top Stories Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

