Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cannabis Sales Increase During Green Wednesday, Black Friday
Natan Ponieman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2019 3:24pm   Comments
Share:
Cannabis Sales Increase During Green Wednesday, Black Friday

In 2019, cannabis sales saw a boost during specialized sales events surrounding Thanksgiving.

Green Wednesday

The day prior to Thanksgiving, Nov. 27, many cannabis retailers celebrated Green Wednesday, a sales event in which they offered special discounts on cannabis products.

According to cannabis retail data company Headset, Green Wednesday had 40% more sales than the average Wednesday. The company analyzed sales data from that day and compared it to data from the four previous regular Wednesdays. The data used included sales information from California, Nevada, Colorado and Washington state.

This sales growth is significantly lower than that of 2018, which showed a 63% increase in comparison to average Wednesdays of that same year.

According to the company, Green Wednesday retailers offered moderate discounts in comparison to regular discounts. Average discounts reached 12.8%, only 14.2% higher than the average discount of 11.2%. However, the large increase in sales is attributed to consumers stocking up on cannabis products for the long weekend.

The categories to receive the biggest increases were beverages (+93%), edibles (+82%) and vapor pens (+42%).

See Also: Analyst Says No Near-Term Catalysts Ahead For Consumer CBD

Black Friday

Retailers on Black Friday sold only 0.3% more units than the average sales from the previous four Fridays. This means 14.6% more items per basket. Due to discount prices, however, total sales were 6% lower than the average measuring point.

Discounts increased 74% on the day after Thanksgiving (from 11% on average Fridays to 19.1% on Black Friday).

During Thanksgiving itself, discount prices were almost equal to Black Friday but sales were dramatically lower, reported Headset.

I Heart Jane retailers published a 40% sales decrease in LA, 56% in San Diego and 67% in San Francisco on Thanksgiving versus the average day.

Headset reported an increase of 23% in sales of topicals.

Posted-In: Black Friday Green Wednesday Headset I Heart JaneCannabis News Retail Sales Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$17.04
-0.35
- 2.01%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.91
-0.1338
- 1.9%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.96
-0.025
- 0.21%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$314.14
0.25
+ 0.08%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
MJBizCon
December 11, 2019 - December 13, 2019
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Headies: Vermont Growers Cup
January 11, 2020
ESSEX, VT
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all

Exclusive: The FADER Launches Its Own Weed Brand Ahead Of Its Famous Annual SXSW Party

The FADER, one of the best-known music and culture publications in North America, will be launching a new line of cannabis products, Benzinga has learned ... read more

Apeks Supercritical Launches Intelligent Vision Technology For Cannabis, Hemp Extraction

Later this week, Apeks Supercritical will introduce its new smart CO2 extraction system, ReFraction. The system uses artificial intelligence to ... read more

Tress Capital Invests In Israeli Cannabis Incubator

The cannabis private equity firm Tress Capital said Monday that it's making a strategic investment in Israel-Cannabis, or ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Large Option Traders Betting Freeport-McMoRan Rally Will Continue Into 2020

Benzinga Heads To Miami For The First Cannabis Capital Conference Of 2020