Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Industry News Stories Of The Week
Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown. In this week’s rendition, we’ll recap and countdown the top 10 marijuana industry news stories for the week of December 2nd – December 8th, 2019.
Without further ado, let’s get started.
10. 2X NBA Champ Kevin Durant Becomes Latest Celebrity Athlete to Enter the Blooming Cannabis Industry
Kevin Durant Follows 3-Time Super Bowl Champ Rob Gronkowski Into the Weed Game
Durant’s venture capital firm Thirty 5 Ventures has joined forces with Canadian cannabis company Canopy Rivers.
9. Multi-Platinum Rapper and Entrepreneur Lil Wayne Enters the Weed Game
Snoop Dogg, Drake, Wiz Khalifa, Jay-Z and Now… Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne joins the growing list of hip hop superstars profiting on the burgeoning cannabis industry.
8. Michael Bloomberg Backs Decriminalization as Marijuana Views Evolve Amid Presidential Run
Once Hostile to Marijuana Reform, Bloomberg Now Supports Decriminalizing Cannabis Possession
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who launched a late bid for the Democratic nomination last month, has faced criticism over dismissive remarks he’s made about marijuana legalization—calling it “perhaps the stupidest thing anybody has ever done” earlier this year—as well as the record-high cannabis arrest rate in the city during his time in office.
7. New Colorado Law Boon for Cannabis Capital, But Concerns Remain for Minority Businesses
Since Law Went Into Effect Nov. 1, Outside Capital Has Already Begun Flowing Into Colorado Businesses
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis was lauded in May when he signed into law legislation allowing outside money to be invested in the state’s cannabis industry.
6. Marijuana Has its ‘Fingers in Everything’: Q&A with Cannabis Investor and ‘Big Short’ Subject Danny Moses
Now, Moses is Largely Focused on Cannabis Investing, Which He Sees as a “Big Long” Play
Danny Moses gained fame thanks to the 2015 release of the Oscar-nominated film “The Big Short.” Moses is an adviser at New York-based cannabis investment group Merida Capital Partners and founder of Moses Ventures, a marijuana-focused investment fund in Connecticut.
5. Wisconsin Governor Signs New Hemp Bill Into Law
Senate Bill 188, Now 2019 Wisconsin Act 68, Saw a Number of Changes Introduced
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has signed a hemp bill into law that brings the state into line with the Federal 2018 Farm Bill.
4. First Year of Adult-Use Cannabis Sales in Massachusetts Doesn’t Disappoint
By 2021, Adult-Use Sales in Massachusetts Could Eclipse $1 Billion
From August through October, recreational sales in Massachusetts averaged nearly $46 million per month, putting the state on pace to reach $420 million-$430 million in sales for calendar year 2019.
3. The Land of Lincoln: Investors Eye Illinois Pot Stocks As Recreational Cannabis Sales Loom
Illinois Became the 11th State to Legalize Adult-Use Cannabis and 1st to Do it Through the Legislative Process
Illinois is set to follow Michigan’s lead with recreational cannabis sales set to commence on New Year’s Day 2020.
2. Ontario Cannabis Store Interim CEO Sees Smooth Rollout of 2.0 Products, More Stores
OCS CEO Says it Will Be Well-Prepared for the Upcoming Launch of Legalization 2.0 Products
Days before the next generation of Cannabis 2.0 products are set to go on sale in Canada, one of the most influential people in the legal market is confident the rollout of the new offerings will not suffer the same stumbles seen in the early days of legalization and will play a significant role in stamping out the illicit market.
1. Huge Crowds Turn Up as Recreational Cannabis Sales Begin in Michigan + Top Michigan Stock Pick
One Lineup at an Ann Arbor Dispensary Stretched Nearly 3 Blocks
Some eager customers even camped out overnight on the eve of recreational cannabis sales commencing in Michigan.
