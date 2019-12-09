Market Overview

Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week

The Cannabis Investor  
December 09, 2019 9:10am   Comments
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week

Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories of the Week

Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown. In this week’s rendition, we’ll recap and countdown the top 10 marijuana stock news stories for the week of December 2nd – December 8th 2019.

Without further ado, let’s get started.

10. Top Performing Marijuana Stocks of 2019

These 10 Pot Stocks Have Outperformed the Broad Cannabis Sector in 2019

In a year where most Cannabis Stocks suffered large declines, these Pot Stocks bucked the trend to finish the year in the green.

READ FULL TOP GAINERS ARTICLE

9. 2-Time NBA Champ Kevin Durant Becomes Latest Celebrity Athlete to Enter the Blooming Cannabis Industry

Kevin Durant Follows 3-Time Super Bowl Champ Rob Gronkowski Into the Weed Game

Durant’s venture capital firm Thirty Five Ventures joins forces with Canadian cannabis company Canopy Rivers (TSX: RIV) (OTCPK: CNPOF).

READ FULL KEVIN DURANT ARTICLE

8. Aurora Cannabis Product Sales Halted In Germany As Health Authorities Investigate Production Process

German Pharmacies Were Recently Asked to Stop the Sale of Aurora Cannabis Products

Aurora Cannabis (TSX: ACB) (NYSE: ACB) products are awaiting inspection by health authorities due to a proprietary step in Aurora’s production process. Until the review is complete, the products will remain unavailable.

READ FULL AURORA CANNABIS ARTICLE

7. Canopy Growth Enters U.S. Consumer Market With New CBD Brand

Canopy Has Quietly Launched its Hemp-Derived CBD Brand in the U.S.

Canopy Growth’s (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) new U.S. CBD product brand is dubbed “First & Free” and will be available for sale in 31 U.S. states where CBD products are legally available.

READ FULL CANOPY CBD ARTICLE

6. Ride the Santa Claus Rally With These Cannabis Stocks

The Santa Claus Rally is Real and Here’s How to Play It

Santa Claus is coming to town and he could be bringing profits with him. These Cannabis Stocks could produce large gains for investors this Christmas holiday season.

READ FULL SANTA CLAUS RALLY ARTICLE

5. Canopy Growth 2.0: Final Update on New Cannabis Products Portfolio Set to Hit the Shelves Soon

Canopy’s New Product Formats Include Cannabis Beverages, Vapes and Edibles

Canopy Growth’s (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) first wave of new Cannabis 2.0 products will be available for purchase in early January 2020. Here are all the details on the company’s new products and their release dates.

READ FULL CANOPY 2.0 ARTICLE

4. Why At-the-Money Offerings Are Getting So Popular in the Cannabis Industry

During the Recent Cannabis Capital Crunch, Several Different Approaches to Raising Capital Have Emerge

An at-the-market program gives companies the ability to raise money by selling stock in small increments over time as opposed to underwritten deals. Two companies announced ATMs this week, and we count now 5 Canadian licensed producers (LPs), 2 U.S. multi-state operators (MSOs) and a REIT that have put programs in place.

READ FULL ATM ARTICLE

3. The Land of Lincoln: Investors Eye Illinois Pot Stocks As Recreational Cannabis Sales Loom

Illinois Set to Follow Michigan’s Lead With Recreational Cannabis Sales Set to Commence on New Year’s Day

These Cannabis Stocks offer investors the best opportunity to play the new Illinois adult-use cannabis market.

READ FULL ILLINOIS ARTICLE

2. 4 Marijuana Stocks With Higher Sales Than Aurora or Canopy in the Latest Quarter

These Pot Stocks are Handily Outselling Two of the Most Popular Names in Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis (TSX: ACB) (NYSE: ACB) and Canopy Growth (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) have consistently been among the leaders in terms of quarterly sales but after the most recent earnings seasonAphriaCuraleafTrulieve and Green Thumb have overtaken the industry bellwethers as the new sales leaders.

READ FULL HIGHER SALES ARTICLE

1. Huge Crowds Turn Up as Recreational Cannabis Sales Begin in Michigan + Top Michigan Stock Pick

One Lineup at an Ann Arbor Dispensary Stretched Nearly 3 Blocks

Some customers even camped out overnight on the eve of recreational cannabis sales commencing in Michigan. Here’s how investors can gain exposure to the new and lucrative Michigan adult-use cannabis market.

READ FULL MICHIGAN ARTICLE

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: cannabis industryCannabis Government News Regulations Global Markets General

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

