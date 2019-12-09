Halo Labs Partners With OG DNA Genetics To Produce Premium Genetics In Oregon

Halo Labs Inc. (NEO:HALO) (OTC: AGEEF) said Monday it has entered a strategic partnership with OG DNA Genetics Inc. to develop its genetics in Oregon.

The agreement is set to five years with the options of five-year renewals.

OG DNA Genetics is known for earning more than 180 awards in the cannabis industry, and growing premium strains.

Under the partnership agreement, Halo will be only cultivator and producer of DNA Genetics brand products in Oregon. The partnership lines up with the 1-acre increase in the grow operation in East Evans Creek, the company said.

“We have seen that consumers demand quality and the top brands in our industry. DNA Genetics provides just that. We expect that demand for our products across the board will benefit from the co-branding opportunities this alliance presents,” Andreas Met, Co-founder and COO of Halo, said in a statement.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

“Our recent cultivation expansion provides us an opportunity to capitalize on the DNA Genetics partnership. We will refine genetics of the cannabis that Halo currently produces while introducing new DNA strains into circulation.”

Charles Phillips, CEO of DNA Genetics also commented on the collaboration and said they are pleased to collaborate with Halo Labs, expecting a mutually beneficial partnership.

Halo Labs’ shares closed Friday’s market session at $0.25 per share.