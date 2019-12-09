The Financial Environment For Cannabis Brands

By Michael Harlow, CPA, Partner, CohnReznick

In a Nov. 25 advisory, the FDA issued safety concerns about products containing CBD, and sent warning letters to 15 companies about making claims in violation of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act.

In short, the FDA has only approved CBD for its tested and patented medical use in the drug Epidiolex, and otherwise considers the compound to be an unapproved food additive prohibited for use in human or animal food or as a dietary supplement.

Months earlier, Michael Harlow of CohnReznick anticipated those very concerns while speaking at a NYC conference; this video of his address is a must-see for anyone considering whether to market hemp- or marijuana-derived CBD products.

