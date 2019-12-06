Supreme Cannabis Announces New Board Member

Supreme Cannabis Company Inc (OTC: SPRWF)(TSE:FIRE) announced the appointment of Jackie Poriadjian-Asch as a new independent director of its Board, effective Dec. 10.

Poriadjian-Asch formerly served as Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Revenue Officer at ecobee, where she lead the company into reaching 30% market share in North America’s smart home category. In 2016, Poriadjian-Asch joined Canada Goose as Chief Marketing Officer.

Formerly, Poriadjian-Asch worked for a decade building the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s international business and is currently operating with startups and scaling companies.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

“On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to confirm Jackie has committed to joining the Board," Michael La Brier, Chairman, and Director of Supreme Cannabis said in the release. "It has been our goal for some time to expand our skill set on an already accomplished Board, which will continue to provide guidance and oversight to management as and where required. We remain focused on implementing the best practices in corporate governance and ensuring sustainable, responsible growth to create long term shareholder value.”

Poriadjian-Asch expressed "I look forward to the opportunity to join the Board. I have watched the cannabis industry closely for the last few years and Supreme Cannabis stands out as a company that takes a responsible approach and continuously prioritizes the consumer experience."