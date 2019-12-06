Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Supreme Cannabis Announces New Board Member

Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2019 2:50pm   Comments
Share:
Supreme Cannabis Announces New Board Member

Supreme Cannabis Company Inc (OTC: SPRWF)(TSE:FIRE) announced the appointment of Jackie Poriadjian-Asch as a new independent director of its Board, effective Dec. 10.

Poriadjian-Asch formerly served as Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Revenue Officer at ecobee, where she lead the company into reaching 30% market share in North America’s smart home category. In 2016, Poriadjian-Asch joined Canada Goose as Chief Marketing Officer.

Formerly, Poriadjian-Asch worked for a decade building the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s international business and is currently operating with startups and scaling companies.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

“On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to confirm Jackie has committed to joining the Board," Michael La Brier, Chairman, and Director of Supreme Cannabis said in the release. "It has been our goal for some time to expand our skill set on an already accomplished Board, which will continue to provide guidance and oversight to management as and where required. We remain focused on implementing the best practices in corporate governance and ensuring sustainable, responsible growth to create long term shareholder value.”

Poriadjian-Asch expressed "I look forward to the opportunity to join the Board. I have watched the cannabis industry closely for the last few years and Supreme Cannabis stands out as a company that takes a responsible approach and continuously prioritizes the consumer experience."

Posted-In: Cannabis News Management Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPRWF)

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Dec. 5, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Dec. 2, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Nov. 27, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Nov. 26, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Nov. 25, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 22, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$315.03
2.94
+ 0.94%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.75
-0.0446
- 0.66%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$16.82
0.06
+ 0.36%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.80
0.0346
+ 0.29%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
CBD Expo Tour West
December 5, 2019 - December 6, 2019
SAN DIEGO, CA
MJBizCon
December 11, 2019 - December 13, 2019
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Headies: Vermont Growers Cup
January 11, 2020
ESSEX, VT
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
see all

The Keys To Understanding Psilocybin's Medical Value, Market Potential

With a growing public acceptance of cannabis in society, there's a natural instinct to wonder about the possible health benefits and market potential of ... read more

Meet The New, Shopify-Powered, B2B Online CBD Ordering Platform

Global Cannabinoids, a bulk and wholesale supplier of U.S. hemp-derived cannabinoids, has officially opened its new online store powered by Shopify Inc ... read more

Canopy Growth Launches Its First CBD Line In The US

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) has set its first foot into the U.S. CBD market, with the launch of First & Free, a hemp-CBD line aimed at the U.S. ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Freight Futures Daily Curve: 12/6

Oil Prices Surge Higher, Then Fall Back, Following News Of OPEC Agreement