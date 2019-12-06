Market Overview

Canopy Growth's Cannabis 2.0 Products Will Hit Shelves In Canada Next Month
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 06, 2019 11:28am   Comments
Last week, Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX:WEED)(NYSE: CGC) formally unveiled its line of products set for "cannabis 2.0." The company projects that in the majority of Canadian markets, new products will hit the shelves at the beginning of January.

Canopy Growth announced Friday the first line of its chocolate products will become available in early January and will include Tokyo Smoke Go, Tokyo Smoke Pause and Tweed Bakerstreet chocolate bars.

Its first line of mixed distilled cannabis beverage products will arrive in retail abut the same time as chocolates, and will include Tweed Houndstooth & Soda, Houseplant Grapefruit, and Houseplant Lemon.

The company announced plans to launch other beverages also in January, and distilled cannabis spirits in early February.

Peter Popplewell, Canopy Growth’s Chief Technology Officer, revealed the company’s line of vape pens and vape cartridges at the end of November. These products, which include cartridges and related rechargeable batteries, should launch in late January.

Canopy Growth's stock traded around $18.53 per share on Friday.

Posted-In: Canada Cannabis 2.0Cannabis News Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

The Keys To Understanding Psilocybin's Medical Value, Market Potential

With a growing public acceptance of cannabis in society, there's a natural instinct to wonder about the possible health benefits and market potential of ... read more

Meet The New, Shopify-Powered, B2B Online CBD Ordering Platform

Global Cannabinoids, a bulk and wholesale supplier of U.S. hemp-derived cannabinoids, has officially opened its new online store powered by Shopify Inc ... read more

Canopy Growth Launches Its First CBD Line In The US

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) has set its first foot into the U.S. CBD market, with the launch of First & Free, a hemp-CBD line aimed at the U.S. ... read more
