Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Dec. 5, 2019
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 05, 2019 4:10pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares increased by 0.32% to close at $4.68.
  • Columbia Care (OTC: CCHWF) shares rose 3.15%, to close at $2.33.
  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares rose 1.09%, to close at $18.58 amid the unveiling of its cannabis 2.0 product line.
  • Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares gained 2.72%, closing at $4.68.
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares gained 1.06%, closing at $6.65.
  • CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares rose 2.4%, to close at $0.79.
  • Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares rose 6.64%, to close at $2.41.
  • MediPharm Labs (OTC: MEDIF) shares increased by 1.15% to close at $2.63.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares increased by 1.95% to close at $2.62.
  • Origin House (OTC: ORHOF) shares increased by 1.1% to close at $2.75.
  • Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares rose 0.13%, to close at $7.69.
  • Trulieve Cannabis (OTC: TCNNF) shares rose 1.64%, to close at $13.30.
  • Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares rose 3.88%, to close at $1.34.

Losers

  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares tumbled by 1.61%, eventually closing at $2.44.
  • Fire & Flower Holdings (OTC: FFLWF) shares tumbled by 2.65%, eventually closing at $0.60.
  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares dropped by 8.28%, to close at $2.88.
  • GrowGeneration (OTC: GRWG) shares dropped by 3.57%, to close at $3.92.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares dropped by 2.26%, to close at $103.52.
  • HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares dropped by 3.29%, to close at $2.06.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares dropped by 4.99%, to close at $72.51.
  • Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares fell 9.45% to close at $10.54.
  • KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB) shares tumbled by 1.8%, eventually closing at $1.64.
  • Alcanna (OTC: LQSIF) shares tumbled by 0.59%, eventually closing at $3.25.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares tumbled by 4.98%, eventually closing at $0.40.
  • Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNHF) shares tumbled by 2.45%, eventually closing at $1.59.
  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares tumbled by 3.24%, eventually closing at $2.09.
  • Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) shares fell 2.04% to close at $0.48.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares dropped by 1.97%, to close at $18.39.
  • Valens Groworks (OTC: VGWCF) shares tumbled by 1.5%, eventually closing at $2.24.
  • cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares fell 2.72% to close at $2.86.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares dropped by 5.36%, to close at $5.65.

